What's Next: Niagen Bioscience's Earnings Preview

Niagen Bioscience (NASDAQ:NAGE) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-05-07. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Niagen Bioscience to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The announcement from Niagen Bioscience is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.07, which was followed by a 52.68% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Niagen Bioscience's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.02 0 -0.02 -0.02 EPS Actual 0.09 0.02 0 -0.01 Price Change % 53.0% 68.0% 10.0% -8.0%

Niagen Bioscience Share Price Analysis

Shares of Niagen Bioscience were trading at $8.45 as of May 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 120.1%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Niagen Bioscience

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Niagen Bioscience.

A total of 2 analyst ratings have been received for Niagen Bioscience, with the consensus rating being Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $11.0, suggesting a potential 30.18% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of 10x Genomics, Azenta and Adaptive Biotechnologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for 10x Genomics, with an average 1-year price target of $16.36, suggesting a potential 93.61% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Azenta, with an average 1-year price target of $55.5, suggesting a potential 556.8% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Adaptive Biotechnologies, with an average 1-year price target of $10.2, suggesting a potential 20.71% upside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for 10x Genomics, Azenta and Adaptive Biotechnologies, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Niagen Bioscience Buy 37.41% $18.20M 17.84% 10x Genomics Buy -10.30% $110.95M -6.84% Azenta Buy 4.08% $68.67M -0.76% Adaptive Biotechnologies Buy 25.24% $35.46M -15.19%

Key Takeaway:

Niagen Bioscience ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

About Niagen Bioscience

Niagen Bioscience Inc is the leader in NAD+ (nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide) science and healthy-aging research. It is dedicated to advancing healthspan through precision science and innovative NAD+-boosting solutions. It is is clinically proven to increase NAD+ levels efficiently and effectively, and is the key ingredient powering our suite of Niagen brands.

Niagen Bioscience: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Niagen Bioscience showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 37.41% as of 31 December, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Niagen Bioscience's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.65%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Niagen Bioscience's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 17.84%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Niagen Bioscience's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 11.5%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Niagen Bioscience adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Niagen Bioscience visit their earnings calendar on our site.

