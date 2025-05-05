What's Next: Mayville Engineering's Earnings Preview

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Mayville Engineering to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02.

The market awaits Mayville Engineering's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.01, leading to a 0.15% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Mayville Engineering Share Price Analysis

Shares of Mayville Engineering were trading at $13.32 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.01%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Mayville Engineering

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Mayville Engineering.

With 2 analyst ratings, Mayville Engineering has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $17.0, indicating a potential 27.63% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of 3D Sys and Richtech Robotics, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for 3D Sys, with an average 1-year price target of $5.0, suggesting a potential 62.46% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Richtech Robotics, with an average 1-year price target of $3.25, suggesting a potential 75.6% downside.

Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for 3D Sys and Richtech Robotics, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Mayville Engineering Buy -18.36% $10.79M 6.52% 3D Sys Outperform -3.33% $34.45M -16.93% Richtech Robotics Buy 13.65% $1.13M -7.74%

Key Takeaway:

Mayville Engineering ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, Mayville Engineering is at the top compared to its peers.

Get to Know Mayville Engineering Better

Mayville Engineering Co Inc is involved in a manufacturing partner providing a full suite of manufacturing solutions from concept to production, including design, prototyping and tooling, fabrication, aluminum extrusion, coating, assembly and aftermarket components. Its customers operate in diverse end markets, including heavy- and medium-duty commercial vehicles, construction, power sports, agriculture, military, and other end markets. Its services comprise stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services.

Key Indicators: Mayville Engineering's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Mayville Engineering's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.36% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Mayville Engineering's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 13.17%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Mayville Engineering's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 6.52%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Mayville Engineering's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, Mayville Engineering adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for Mayville Engineering visit their earnings calendar on our site.

