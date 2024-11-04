What's Next: loanDepot's Earnings Preview

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-05. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that loanDepot will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

Investors in loanDepot are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.00, leading to a 11.11% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at loanDepot's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate -0.09 -0.06 -0.07 -0.08 EPS Actual -0.09 -0.12 -0.08 -0.07 Price Change % 11.0% -6.0% -8.0% 8.0%

Performance of loanDepot Shares

Shares of loanDepot were trading at $2.07 as of November 01. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.45%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on loanDepot

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding loanDepot.

With 2 analyst ratings, loanDepot has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $2.1, indicating a potential 1.45% upside.

Peer Ratings Overview

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Onity Group, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and Onity Group, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Onity Group Outperform -8.04% $126.90M 2.39%

Key Takeaway:

LoanDepot is positioned in the middle among its peers for Consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth, indicating a decline in revenue compared to its peers. In terms of Gross Profit, loanDepot is at the top, reflecting strong profitability. However, its Return on Equity is at the bottom, suggesting lower returns generated on shareholders' equity compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About loanDepot

loanDepot Inc provides nonbank consumer lending solutions for individuals in the United States. It offers personal, residential home, home refinancing, mortgage and home equity loans. It also provides online mortgage loans for refinancing and home purchases. It serves customers through distribution channels, including consumer direct centres, retail branches, wholesale centres, and consumer finance and servicing centres in the United States. It competes with commercial banks and financial institutions.

Unraveling the Financial Story of loanDepot

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: loanDepot's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -15.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: loanDepot's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -17.79%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): loanDepot's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -10.44%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): loanDepot's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 14.07, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for loanDepot visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.