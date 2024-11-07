What's Next: Lamar Advertising's Earnings Preview

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Lamar Advertising to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.45.

The announcement from Lamar Advertising is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.04, leading to a 1.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Lamar Advertising's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.38 0.81 1.35 1.38 EPS Actual 1.34 0.76 1.46 1.37 Price Change % -1.0% -3.0% -2.0% 3.0%

Performance of Lamar Advertising Shares

Shares of Lamar Advertising were trading at $132.14 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 45.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Lamar Advertising

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Lamar Advertising.

With 2 analyst ratings, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $136.0, indicating a potential 2.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Gaming and Leisure Props, EPR Props and Outfront Media, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Gaming and Leisure Props received a Outperform consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $53.83, implying a potential 59.26% downside. Analysts currently favor an Underperform trajectory for EPR Props, with an average 1-year price target of $48.6, suggesting a potential 63.22% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Outfront Media, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, implying a potential 84.86% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Gaming and Leisure Props, EPR Props and Outfront Media are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Lamar Advertising Buy 4.46% $381.99M 11.54% Gaming and Leisure Props Outperform 7.17% $373.58M 4.40% EPR Props Underperform -6.79% $148.48M 1.68% Outfront Media Outperform 1.81% $237.50M 29.37%

Key Takeaway:

Lamar Advertising ranks at the top for Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth.

All You Need to Know About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Co is an outdoor advertising company organized as a real estate investment trust for U.S. federal income tax purposes. Lamar's core revenue-generating activity is leasing space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and airport terminals through short-term agreements. The company is involved in this process from ad copy production to the placement and maintenance of physical advertisements. The vast majority of Lamar's revenue comes from renting ad space on its portfolio of static and digital roadside billboard displays in the U.S. The states of Pennsylvania and Texas house a proportion of these. The company's customers are restaurant, service, healthcare, and retail firms in terms of total revenue.

Lamar Advertising: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Lamar Advertising's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.46% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Lamar Advertising's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 24.29%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 11.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Lamar Advertising's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.09%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Lamar Advertising's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 3.88, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

To track all earnings releases for Lamar Advertising visit their earnings calendar on our site.

