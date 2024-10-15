What's Next: Kinder Morgan's Earnings Preview

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2024-10-16. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Kinder Morgan will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27.

Investors in Kinder Morgan are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company missed EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.53% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kinder Morgan's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.26 0.34 0.30 0.26 EPS Actual 0.25 0.34 0.28 0.25 Price Change % 3.0% 3.0% -1.0% -1.0%

Kinder Morgan Share Price Analysis

Shares of Kinder Morgan were trading at $24.88 as of October 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 44.75%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Kinder Morgan

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Kinder Morgan.

The consensus rating for Kinder Morgan is Neutral, based on 11 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $23.09, there's a potential 7.19% downside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Energy Transfer, ONEOK and Williams Companies, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Energy Transfer, analysts project an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $23.0, indicating a potential 7.56% downside. ONEOK is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $94.6, indicating a potential 280.23% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Williams Companies is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $48.88, suggesting a potential 96.46% upside. Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Energy Transfer, ONEOK and Williams Companies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Kinder Morgan Neutral 2.03% $2.02B 1.88% Energy Transfer Buy 13.15% $3.91B 3.37% ONEOK Neutral 31.14% $1.74B 4.71% Williams Companies Neutral -5.92% $1.35B 3.25%

Key Takeaway:

Kinder Morgan ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It has the lowest gross profit compared to others. The return on equity is also lower than some peers. Overall, Kinder Morgan's performance is average when compared to its peers in the industry.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan is one of the largest midstream energy firms in North America, with an interest in or an operator on about 82,000 miles in pipelines and 139 storage terminals. The company is active in the transportation, storage, and processing of natural gas, crude oil, refined products, natural gas liquids, and carbon dioxide. The majority of Kinder Morgan's cash flows stem from fee-based contracts for handling, moving, and storing fossil fuel products.

Kinder Morgan's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kinder Morgan displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 2.03%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 16.01%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kinder Morgan's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.88%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kinder Morgan's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Kinder Morgan's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.04, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Kinder Morgan visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.