What's Next: Johnson & Johnson's Earnings Preview

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-07-16. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Johnson & Johnson to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.67.

Johnson & Johnson bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS beat by $0.17 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.19% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Johnson & Johnson's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.60 2.02 2.21 2.70 EPS Actual 2.77 2.04 2.42 2.82 Price Change % 0.0% 1.0% 0.0% -1.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson were trading at $156.82 as of July 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.05%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Johnson & Johnson

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Johnson & Johnson.

With 7 analyst ratings, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $169.14, indicating a potential 7.86% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Merck & Co, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Merck & Co, with an average 1-year price target of $95.5, suggesting a potential 39.1% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Pfizer, with an average 1-year price target of $24.5, suggesting a potential 84.38% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Bristol-Myers Squibb, with an average 1-year price target of $55.0, suggesting a potential 64.93% downside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Merck & Co, Pfizer and Bristol-Myers Squibb are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Johnson & Johnson Neutral 2.39% $14.54B 14.70% Merck & Co Neutral -1.56% $12.11B 10.73% Pfizer Neutral -7.82% $10.87B 3.32% Bristol-Myers Squibb Neutral -5.60% $8.17B 14.57%

Key Takeaway:

Johnson & Johnson ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. However, it ranks lowest in Revenue Growth.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is the world's largest and most diverse healthcare firm. It has two divisions: pharmaceutical and medical devices. These now represent all of the company's sales following the divestment of the consumer business, Kenvue, in 2023. The drug division focuses on the following therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neurology, pulmonary, cardiology, and metabolic diseases. Geographically, just over half of total revenue is generated in the United States.

Breaking Down Johnson & Johnson's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson & Johnson's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.39%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Johnson & Johnson's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 50.24% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Johnson & Johnson's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.7%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson & Johnson's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 5.89%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Johnson & Johnson's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.67.

To track all earnings releases for Johnson & Johnson visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for JNJ

Date Firm Action From To Jul 2025 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform May 2025 Leerink Partners Downgrades Outperform Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for JNJ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.