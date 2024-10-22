What's Next: Impinj's Earnings Preview

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-10-23. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Impinj to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.48.

Investors in Impinj are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.09, leading to a 4.41% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Impinj's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.74 0.11 0.02 -0.1 EPS Actual 0.83 0.21 0.09 0 Price Change % 4.0% 28.999999999999996% 4.0% 24.0%

Performance of Impinj Shares

Shares of Impinj were trading at $227.14 as of October 21. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 353.69%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on Impinj

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Impinj.

The consensus rating for Impinj is Outperform, derived from 8 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $207.5 implies a potential 8.65% downside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Credo Technology Group, Cirrus Logic and Lattice Semiconductor, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Credo Technology Group is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $35.44, indicating a potential 84.4% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Cirrus Logic is favoring an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $146.25, suggesting a potential 35.61% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Lattice Semiconductor, with an average 1-year price target of $59.58, indicating a potential 73.77% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Credo Technology Group, Cirrus Logic and Lattice Semiconductor are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Impinj Outperform 19.20% $57.52M 9.82% Credo Technology Group Buy 70.15% $37.28M -1.75% Cirrus Logic Outperform 17.98% $188.93M 2.30% Lattice Semiconductor Buy -34.72% $84.75M 3.28%

Key Takeaway:

Impinj is positioned in the middle for Consensus rating among its peers. It ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth. In terms of Gross Profit, Impinj is at the top among its peers. For Return on Equity, Impinj is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

Discovering Impinj: A Closer Look

Impinj Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Geographically, the company has a business presence in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, of which key revenue is derived from the operations in the Asia Pacific region.

Impinj's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Impinj's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.2%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Impinj's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 9.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Impinj's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 9.82%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Impinj's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.32%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Impinj's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.51. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

