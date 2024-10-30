What's Next: Idacorp's Earnings Preview

Idacorp (NYSE:IDA) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Idacorp to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.19.

Investors in Idacorp are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.30, leading to a 0.97% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Idacorp's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.41 1.15 0.60 1.96 EPS Actual 1.71 0.95 0.61 2.07 Price Change % 1.0% 2.0% -0.0% 1.0%

Analysts' Take on Idacorp

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Idacorp.

With 6 analyst ratings, Idacorp has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $107.5, indicating a potential 5.45% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Idacorp, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysis Summary for Peers

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Idacorp are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Idacorp Neutral 8.99% $104.02M 2.93%

Key Takeaway:

Idacorp is positioned in the middle among its peers for consensus rating. It ranks at the top for revenue growth, indicating strong performance in this area. However, it is at the bottom for gross profit and return on equity, suggesting potential areas for improvement in profitability and efficiency.

Delving into Idacorp's Background

Idacorp Inc is a holding company that, through its subsidiaries, acts as an electric utility engaged in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy and capacity. To do this, Idacorp owns and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric, coal-fired, gas-fired, and diesel-fired power plants located across the Northwestern United States. The company's hydroelectric and coal-fired plants are responsible for Majority of its total energy production. Idacorp mainly generates revenue from the sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers. The Majority of the company's customers are residential consumers living in the Northwestern United States, while commercial and industrial consumers also represent important revenue streams.

Idacorp's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Idacorp displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 8.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Utilities sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 19.85%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Idacorp's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.05%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Idacorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.88, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Idacorp visit their earnings calendar on our site.

