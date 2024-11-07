What's Next: Holley's Earnings Preview

Holley (NYSE:HLLY) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Holley to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03.

Investors in Holley are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Past Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.00, leading to a 1.88% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Holley's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.1 0.05 0.02 0.03 EPS Actual 0.1 0 0 0.03 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% -0.0% -7.000000000000001%

Stock Performance

Shares of Holley were trading at $2.84 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 27.08%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Holley

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Holley.

With 3 analyst ratings, Holley has a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target is $9.83, indicating a potential 246.13% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Stoneridge and Solid Power, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Outperform trajectory for Stoneridge, with an average 1-year price target of $16.0, implying a potential 463.38% upside. For Solid Power, analysts project an Underperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $1.0, indicating a potential 64.79% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Stoneridge and Solid Power, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Holley Buy -3.29% $70.29M 3.77% Stoneridge Outperform -10.22% $44.49M -2.61% Solid Power Underperform 3.44% $-362K -4.76%

Key Takeaway:

Holley is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks in the middle for Gross Profit. Holley is at the top for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Holley

Holley Inc is a designer, marketer, and manufacturer of high-performance automotive aftermarket products, featuring a portfolio of iconic brands serving the car and truck industry. It offers a diversified line of performance automotive products including fuel injection systems, tuners, exhaust products, carburetors, safety equipment and various other performance automotive products. The Company's products are designed to enhance street, off-road, recreational and competitive vehicle performance through increased horsepower, torque and drivability. The company's brands include Holley, APR, MSD and Flowmaster, among others. It derives revenue from the U.S. and Italy, of which prime revenue is derived from the U.S.

Holley: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Holley faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.29% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Holley's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.09%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Holley's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.77%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Holley's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.43%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.21, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Holley visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.