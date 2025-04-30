What's Next: Hecla Mining's Earnings Preview

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Hecla Mining will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Hecla Mining's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 14.6% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Hecla Mining's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.05 0.05 0.04 -0.01 EPS Actual 0.04 0.03 0.02 0.01 Price Change % -15.0% -3.0% -1.0% 11.0%

Hecla Mining Share Price Analysis

Shares of Hecla Mining were trading at $5.8 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 18.66%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on Hecla Mining

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining has received a total of 3 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Buy. With an average one-year price target of $9.83, the consensus suggests a potential 69.48% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

The following analysis focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Coeur Mining, MP Materials and Cleveland-Cliffs, three prominent industry players, providing insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Coeur Mining, with an average 1-year price target of $8.08, suggesting a potential 39.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for MP Materials, with an average 1-year price target of $30.5, suggesting a potential 425.86% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Cleveland-Cliffs, with an average 1-year price target of $13.38, suggesting a potential 130.69% upside.

Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Coeur Mining, MP Materials and Cleveland-Cliffs, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Hecla Mining Buy 55.36% $68.33M 0.58% Coeur Mining Buy 16.54% $110.17M 3.43% MP Materials Buy 48.01% $-19.39M -2.11% Cleveland-Cliffs Buy -15.40% $-273M -6.61%

Key Takeaway:

Hecla Mining ranks first in Revenue Growth among its peers. It ranks second in Gross Profit. It ranks third in Consensus. It ranks last in Return on Equity.

Get to Know Hecla Mining Better

Hecla Mining Co produces and explores silver, gold, zinc, and other metals. The operating business segments are Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Keno Hill, and Casa Berardi. It generates maximum revenue from the Greens Creek segment. Geographically, It operates in Canada, the United States, and Mexico, and it derives a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Financial Milestones: Hecla Mining's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Hecla Mining's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 55.36%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.72%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 0.58%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hecla Mining's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.4%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Hecla Mining's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.27.

To track all earnings releases for Hecla Mining visit their earnings calendar on our site.

