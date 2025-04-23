What's Next: Healthpeak Properties's Earnings Preview

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-04-24. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Healthpeak Properties to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Healthpeak Properties bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.01 in the last quarter, leading to a 1.57% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Healthpeak Properties's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.45 0.44 0.44 EPS Actual 0.46 0.45 0.45 0.45 Price Change % -2.0% -3.0% 5.0% 3.0%

Performance of Healthpeak Properties Shares

Shares of Healthpeak Properties were trading at $18.81 as of April 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Healthpeak Properties

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Healthpeak Properties.

Healthpeak Properties has received a total of 4 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Outperform. With an average one-year price target of $23.75, the consensus suggests a potential 26.26% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Alexandria Real Estate, Omega Healthcare Invts and Healthcare Realty Trust, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Alexandria Real Estate, with an average 1-year price target of $115.0, suggesting a potential 511.38% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Omega Healthcare Invts, with an average 1-year price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential 110.9% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Healthcare Realty Trust, with an average 1-year price target of $16.5, suggesting a potential 12.28% downside.

Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary offers a detailed examination of key metrics for Alexandria Real Estate, Omega Healthcare Invts and Healthcare Realty Trust, providing valuable insights into their respective standings within the industry and their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Healthpeak Properties Outperform 26.07% $420.96M 0.05% Alexandria Real Estate Neutral 2.78% $522.82M -0.36% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 16.71% $275.87M 2.59% Healthcare Realty Trust Neutral -7.15% $176.19M -2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Healthpeak Properties ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the bottom in Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Get to Know Healthpeak Properties Better

Healthpeak owns a diversified healthcare portfolio of approximately 697 in-place properties spread across mainly medical office and life science assets, plus a handful of senior housing, hospital, and skilled nursing/post-acute care assets, as well.

Healthpeak Properties: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Healthpeak Properties displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 26.07%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Healthpeak Properties's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 0.63%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Healthpeak Properties's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.05%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Healthpeak Properties's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.02%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Healthpeak Properties's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.07, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Healthpeak Properties visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DOC

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Outperform Feb 2025 Scotiabank Maintains Sector Outperform Sector Outperform Feb 2025 Wedbush Maintains Outperform Outperform

