What's Next for the Raw Material Crisis and How Companies Can Avoid Its Downfalls During Times of Uncertainty

By Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans

In a world that is quickly adapting to an ever-increasing demand for electricity, few organizations are taking seriously raw materials procurement and the challenges associated with acquiring raw materials. Due to the growing number of applications in electrical distribution, tech, car manufacturing, and more, demand for raw materials such as copper and aluminum is projected to increase over the next eight years while the extraction rate will remain constant, potentially leading to shortages all over the world.

It will be difficult to keep up with the increase in demand without a serious overhaul of the electrical grids of the US and the European Union. In the US, over half of the energy infrastructure is over 50 years old, while in the EU, over one-third of the energy infrastructure is over 40 years old. As they stand now, built to fulfill the needs of the early 60’s, the current grids will not be able to sustain the increased demand generated. This problem lies in the reality that the U.S. and the EU simply have not invested, privately or publicly, in their electrical grids to keep up with the increasing demand over the past half century.

As a result, the demand for electric cables that deliver electricity is exploding around the world for all uses such as renovating infrastructure, connecting offshore wind turbines to continents, and interconnecting countries to exchange electricity. For example, copper, a primary conductor of electricity, has seen large fluctuations in price, stoking fears of recession. Copper prices have skyrocketed from just $0.92 per pound in 2000 to $3.23 today, and while the market is currently dropping, the trendline is still accelerating.

With these price increases, there also creates a squeeze on demand. In a report done by S&P Global, copper demand is expected to double by 2035 to 50 million metric tons. The current capacity for copper mines is only around 25 million metric tons and the process for opening a new copper mine can take anywhere from 8 to 16 years. It is crucial that organizations begin to work with stakeholders, both internal and external, to find solutions to mitigate this potential shortfall, but the urgent response required to stem the tide is currently non-existent.

A large number of companies that used to have recycling operations for raw materials like copper have sold off those parts of the business for lack of income generation. However, some companies that produce electrical cables, for example, have maintained their copper recycling facilities. While it is expensive to keep the facilities operating, they are significantly more affordable to keep in the long term. Another benefit of these facilities is that they can produce an added 30% of cable by taking 85% of raw copper and combining it with 15% of recycled copper. From both an economic and environmental standpoint, recycling of raw materials makes perfect sense.

Economically, organizations save money over the course of decades as it is more affordable to recycle than to buy the raw materials on its own when there are shortfalls. If there is a shortage, organizations that focus on recycling those materials will reduce the amount of raw materials needed from extraction, allowing for lower costs that can be passed to the consumer. From an environmental perspective, the mining process for raw materials is carbon heavy and environmentally damaging to the surrounding ecosystem. By recycling raw materials, organizations will reduce their carbon footprints and will allow the mines to function at a reduced capacity without significantly reducing the costs.

The raw materials on the planet are also finite, and will not last forever, so finding alternative, more sustainable methods of productions is necessary. For materials like copper and aluminum, the world is sitting on an urban mine. In order to keep up with the increased demand for electricity, the grid must be updated. As a result of this upgrade, all of the copper and aluminum from the old grid can be broken down and recycled to use in the development of a new, more sustainable grid. To properly recycle, the US and the EU must lead the way in capturing the old copper and aluminum cables once the infrastructure transformation begins. Only when companies realize that it is affordable and efficient to recycle will they begin to act.

