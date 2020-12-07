What’s Next for the Economy?
FXEmpire.com -
After Markets ignored a relatively weak NFP report in the US, what can we expect from the global economy moving forward as we approach key events like brexit?
Chief Economist of XTB group discusses key topics and potential market scenarios
Watch this video to learn:
- Key points from the latest NFP report
- Outlook for OIL after the OPEC decision
- What’s next for EURUSD
- Economic outlook for 2021 and beyond
Some other topics include:
- Wall Street at record highs despite surge of the pandemic in the US and weaker NFP report
- USD stabilized towards the end of the week after EURUSD blew past 1.20
- OPEC+ to increase output, OIL still gained
- Strong recovery on Gold despite market euphoria
Calendar this week:
- Bank of Canada (Wednesday)
- ECB (Thursday)
- US inflation (Thursday)
Przemysław Kwiecień CFA PhD
Chief Economist of XTB
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- ESG Flows Drive Clean Energy to Fresh Highs
- EUR/USD Mid-Session Technical Analysis for December 7, 2020
- E-mini S&P 500 Index (ES) Futures Technical Analysis – In Window of Time for Closing Price Reversal Top
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.