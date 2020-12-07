US Markets
GLD

What’s Next for the Economy?

Contributor
Przemyslaw Kwiecien fxempire
Published

FXEmpire.com -

After Markets ignored a relatively weak NFP report in the US, what can we expect from the global economy moving forward as we approach key events like brexit?

Chief Economist of XTB group discusses key topics and potential market scenarios

Watch this video to learn:

  • Key points from the latest NFP report
  • Outlook for OIL after the OPEC decision
  • What’s next for EURUSD
  • Economic outlook for 2021 and beyond

Some other topics include:

  • Wall Street at record highs despite surge of the pandemic in the US and weaker NFP report
  • USD stabilized towards the end of the week after EURUSD blew past 1.20
  • OPEC+ to increase output, OIL still gained
  • Strong recovery on Gold despite market euphoria

Calendar this week:

  • Bank of Canada (Wednesday)
  • ECB (Thursday)
  • US inflation (Thursday)

Przemysław Kwiecień CFA PhD

Chief Economist of XTB

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GLD UBG IAU SGOL

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    fxempire

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular