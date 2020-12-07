What’s Next for the Economy?

FXEmpire.com -

After Markets ignored a relatively weak NFP report in the US, what can we expect from the global economy moving forward as we approach key events like brexit?

Chief Economist of XTB group discusses key topics and potential market scenarios

Watch this video to learn:

Key points from the latest NFP report

Outlook for OIL after the OPEC decision

What’s next for EURUSD

Economic outlook for 2021 and beyond

Some other topics include:

Wall Street at record highs despite surge of the pandemic in the US and weaker NFP report

USD stabilized towards the end of the week after EURUSD blew past 1.20

OPEC+ to increase output, OIL still gained

Strong recovery on Gold despite market euphoria

Calendar this week:

Bank of Canada (Wednesday)

ECB (Thursday)

US inflation (Thursday)

Przemysław Kwiecień CFA PhD

Chief Economist of XTB

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.