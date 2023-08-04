What's Next For Stocks After the Jobs Report?

The U.S. Non-farm payroll report, the most crucial economic indicator, was published today. Traders were very apprehensive about investing in risky assets like stocks leading up to this report, with stock indexes having a rough start to the month. Many investors are wondering what direction the markets will take now that the employment report has been released and additional information about the state of the U.S. labor market is available.

Background

Since the beginning of this month, the stock indexes have been steadily declining, with many considerations keeping traders in a more cautious stance. For instance, the downgrade by Fitch caused some alarm. Despite assurances from various authorities such as the U.S. Treasury Secretary, Warren Buffett, and Goldman Sachs that the U.S. is the best place for investment and that good days are ahead, investors have begun to question whether or not the U.S. and policymakers can steer the ship through the current economic storm.

Another cause for some weakness is a slight sluggishness in corporate profits. Although they've have been generally solid, investors have focused on those that have failed to please. For instance, Apple produced outstanding results, but traders are worried that iPhone sales this fall may not achieve sufficient demand. On the other hand, if you look at Amazon's profits, it's obvious that the U.S. economy isn't headed for any sort of recession any time soon, and that worries about a severe or moderate recession happening in the U.S. are still just noise at this point.

The U.S. ADP report revealed that the employment market is functioning at full capacity, raising the bar for expectations significantly: The figure of 324K was higher than the predicted 191K. When the U.S. ADP is high, it's expected that the U.S. NFP will be high as well, and when it's low, it's expected that the non-farms payroll figure will follow suit.

Today's data showed that the state of the U.S. economy is far from dire. The actual figure was 187K, although analysts had expected 205K, and the U.S. unemployment rate was reaffirmed at 3.5%. The average hourly rate came in higher than expected, at 0.4% compared to 0.3%. The result wasn't horrible by any measure; the jobless rate went down and average hourly earnings went up. The headline figure was lower than expected, so the Fed still faces pressure despite its lack of confidence in the job market.

Where Investors Go From Here

Once again, the Fed's position and the forthcoming monetary policy will be the focal point of attention among traders. The Fed will continue to closely watch economic indicators, particularly the inflation rate. This means next week's U.S. CPI statistic will be a key one to monitor.

The recent uptick in oil prices is a source of worry for me because it might pose a serious problem for the Federal Reserve since inflation rates tend to be stubborn. All bets on riskier assets will be null if the inflation rate starts to rise again. The major stock market indices might fall dramatically if that happens; however, if inflation stays moderate despite increased oil prices, the Fed will have less need to take an active role in the market, which might lead to another surge in equities.

The state of the Chinese economy is another consideration for investors. Traders are paying careful attention to statistics from China, and the economic indicators are showing a downward trend. However, it is heartening to know that the PBOC and other policymakers continue to back growth-promoting initiatives. Weak economic figures there might hinder the run in U.S. stocks, but if Chinese officials keep announcing strong stimulus plans, investors may see this as an opportunity.

The Numbers and The Price points

Below is an AvaTrade chart of the S&P 500, which demonstrates that the present movement in price action is really fairly stretched and there are possibilities of a pullback. The S&P 500 may easily breach its upper support limit and continue its path towards an all-time high if optimistic sentiment prevails in the news flow. But keep in mind that there are substantial barriers for it overcome before it can return to its earlier highs.

On the downside, the first support line presents an area where the price action could actually re-visit, and this will still be 50% above its 50-week SMA and 50% below its current level. This action can be prompted by a moderate increase in the inflation rate. The index may approach its 50-week simple moving average if investors are worried about rising inflation, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates again, and Chinese economic data continues to disappoint.

Conclusion

In short, today's employment data has not given the Fed the signal to act, but pressure is still on them since inflation may move higher. The U.S. stock market is more likely to have a correction, but an improvement in inflation data or a more dovish tone from the Fed would spark a stock market surge.

