What's Next For Overstock.com's Stock After 40% Drop In Last Month?

Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK), an American internet retailer, saw its stock fall by 41% to $62 in the last twenty-one trading days. In comparison, the broader S&P500 fell by 1.2% over the last twenty-one trading days. The stock fell on anticipation of weak Q4 2021 numbers. Now, is OSTK stock poised to grow? Based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last ten years, there is a 68% chance of a near term rise in OSTK stock over the next month (twenty-one trading days). See our analysis on Overstock.com’s Stock Chances Of Rise for more details.

Five Days: OSTK -4.8%, vs. S&P500 -0.06%; Underperformed market

(22% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock declined 4.8% over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 0.06%

over a five day trading period, compared to the broader market (S&P500) which declined 0.06% A change of -4.8% or more over five trading days has a 22% event probability, which has occurred 553 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Ten Days: OSTK -26%, vs. S&P500 -1.1%; Underperformed market

(3% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock declined 26% over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.1%

over the last ten trading days (two weeks), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.1% A change of -26% or more over ten trading days has a 3% event probability, which has occurred 81 times out of 2516 in the last ten years

Twenty-One Days: OSTK -41%, vs. S&P500 -1.2%; Underperformed market

(1% event probability)

Overstock.com’s stock declined 41% over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2%

over the last twenty-one trading days (one month), compared to the broader market (S&P500) decline of 1.2% A change of -41% or more over twenty-one trading days has a 1% event probability, which has occurred 22 times out of 2515 in the last ten years

Returns Dec 2021

MTD [1] 2021

YTD [1] 2017-21

Total [2] OSTK Return -39% 29% 254% S&P 500 Return 0% 25% 109% Trefis MS Portfolio Return 1% 46% 293%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/23/2021

[2] Cumulative total returns since 2017

