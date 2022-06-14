Earnings
What's Next for Oracle (ORCL) After Earnings?

Last night, after market close, Oracle (ORCL) beat on both EPS and Revenue, with the CEO citing a “major increase in demand” for cloud infrastructure.

While the stock dropped in turbulent trading, down more than 4.5%, pre-market the stock is up.

What might come next for Oracle? And how does this compare to history?

Well, Oracle has beaten on both EPS and Revenue 49 times throughout history. On balance, beating on both top and bottom-line numbers has been positive for the stock over the next month - up 27 times vs 22 times down.

As you can see from the probability cone below, the stock has trended up after the event.

Oracle chart

With the stock up pre-market, may there be more room to run?

Yes! Here are several occasions where returns were even stronger than today:

June, 2002, March of 2020, and March of 2021.

Oracle returns

