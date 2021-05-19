What's Next For Mednax Stock After The Recent 20% Rally?

The stock price of Mednax (NYSE: MD), a healthcare company that partners with hospitals, health systems, and health care facilities to offer women and children clinical services, has seen a solid 20% rise over the last ten trading days, and we believe the stock will likely continue to trend higher in the near term. The 20% rise can primarily be attributed to the company’s recently announced Q1 numbers, which were above the street estimates. Mednax’s Q1 revenue of $447 million was higher than the $424 million consensus estimate. Similarly, its adjusted EPS of $0.24 was much higher than the $0.13 consensus estimate. MD stock is also up 28% year-to-date.

While the company’s overall revenues in Q1 were negatively impacted by reductions in patient volumes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the company saw an improvement compared to Q4 2020. Now that 46% of the U.S. population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine, the demand for physicians will rise gradually, boding well for Mednax’s business. The company also acquired two physician groups in the first quarter that will help boost its top-line going forward.

Looking at the recent rise, the 20% growth for MD stock over the last ten days compares with a 0.2% decline seen in the broader S&P 500 index. Now, is MD stock poised to rise further or is a decline after the recent rally imminent? We believe the MD stock will continue to rally in the near term, based on our machine learning analysis of trends in the stock price over the last few years.

MD stock is also up 17% in last five trading sessions. Although a rise of 17% in five trading days has been a rare event, given it has occurred only 23 times in last ten years. O ut of those 23 instances, 18 of them resulted in MD stock rising over the subsequent one month period (21 trading days). This historical pattern reflects 18 out of 23, or about a 78% chance of gain in MD stock over the coming month . As a 17% change has occurred very few times historically, we can not draw a direct conclusion, just by using this historical pattern. That said, given the momentum in MD stock, a solid Q1 beat, and a strong expected growth in its business post Covid-19, we believe that the stock will continue to trend higher over the coming month. See our analysis on Mednax Stock Chances of Rise for more details.

