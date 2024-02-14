What's Next For General Electric Stock After 70% Gains In A Year?

General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported its Q4 results last month, with revenues and earnings beating the street estimates. GE stock has seen a robust 11% rise this year, but we think it is now appropriately priced, and investors willing to enter will likely be well off waiting for a dip for better long-term gains. The company reported adjusted revenue of $18.5 billion and an adjusted profit of $1.03 per share compared to the consensus estimates of $17.4 billion and $0.91, respectively. In this note, we discuss General Electric’s stock performance, key takeaways from its recent results, and valuation.

GE stock has seen extremely strong gains of 115% from levels of $65 in early January 2021 to around $140 now, vs. an increase of about 35% for the S&P 500 over this roughly three-year period. However, the increase in GE stock has been far from consistent. Returns for the stock were 10% in 2021, -11% in 2022, and 95% in 2023. In comparison, returns for the S&P 500 have been 27% in 2021, -19% in 2022, and 24% in 2023 – indicating that GE underperformed the S&P in 2021.

General Electric’s revenue of $19.4 billion (GAAP) was up 15% y-o-y, driven by the Renewable Energy segment, with its sales rising 23%, while Power revenue was up 15%, and Aerospace, up 12%. General Electric is undergoing a significant restructuring. It has already split its healthcare business last year and plans to separate its renewable energy and power business into a separate entity – GE Vernova – later this year. The company saw its adjusted profit margin expand 110 bps y-o-y to 9.6% in Q4, vs. 8.5% in the year-ago period. Higher revenues and margin expansion resulted in solid earnings of $1.03 on a per-share and adjusted basis, reflecting a solid 56% rise from the $0.66 figure in the prior year period. Looking forward, the company expects its Aerospace sales to rise in low double-digits and GE Vernova sales to be around $35 billion in 2024.

General Electric has been focused on reducing its debt. Its current debt of around $23 billion compares with a significant $94 billion figure in 2019. The company has sold several of its assets to reduce its debt. Although a strong demand outlook clubbed with improving margins should bode well for the company, we believe many of the positives are already priced in, with GE stock gaining roughly 70% in the last twelve months.

Returns Feb 2024

MTD [1] Since start

of 2023 [1] 2017-24

Total [2] GE Return 5% 113% -21% S&P 500 Return 4% 31% 125% Trefis Reinforced Value Portfolio 3% 42% 628%

[1] Returns as of 2/12/2024

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

