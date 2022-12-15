What's Next For Boston Scientific Stock After An 11% Rise In A Month?

Boston Scientific stock (NYSE: BSX) has seen an 11% rise in a month and year-to-date. This compares with 1% and -16% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This recent outperformance of Boston Scientific can partly be attributed to its announcement to acquire Apollo Endosurgery in a $615 million deal. This move is largely seen as positive for the company enabling it to expand its endoscopy offerings. Boston Scientific has also announced its plans to acquire a majority stake in Acotec Scientific Holdings – a Chinese medical technology company focused on solutions for interventional procedures. Acotec will strengthen Boston Scientific’s MedSurg segment.
But now that BSX stock has seen a rise of 11% in a month, will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a higher chance of a rise for Boston Scientific stock over the next month. Of 247 instances in the last ten years that BSX stock saw a twenty-one-day rise of 11% or more, 145 resulted in BSX stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 145 out of 247, or about a 59% chance of a rise in BSX stock over the next month. See our analysis of Boston Scientific Stock Chance of Rise for more details.
- After moving 4.5% or more over five days, the stock rose on 52% of the occasions in the next five days.
- After moving 6.1% or more over ten days, the stock rose on 56% of the occasions in the next ten days.
- After moving 11.0% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 59% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.
This historical pattern suggests a higher chance of a rise in BSX stock over the next five, ten, and twenty-one days.
Boston Scientific (BSX) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers
- Five-Day Return: SYK highest at 7.8%; ILMN lowest at 2.3%
- Ten-Day Return: SYK highest at 11.8%; ILMN lowest at 1.1%
- Twenty-One Day Return: SYK highest at 13.2%; ILMN lowest at -13.2%
Despite higher inflation and rising interest rates, BSX stock has risen 11% this year. But can it drop from here? See how low Boston Scientific stock can go by comparing its decline in previous market crashes. Here is a performance summary of all stocks in previous market crashes.
|Returns
|Dec 2022
MTD [1]
|2022
YTD [1]
|2017-22
Total [2]
|BSX Return
|4%
|11%
|118%
|S&P 500 Return
|-1%
|-16%
|80%
|Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio
|0%
|-18%
|231%
[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/14/2022
[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016
