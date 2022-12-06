What's Next For Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock After A 17% Rise In A Month?

Anheuser-Busch InBev stock (NYSE: BUD) has seen a rise of 17% in a month, while it’s down 1% this year. This compares with 6% and -14% returns for the broader S&P500 index over the same periods, respectively. This outperformance can partly be attributed to an upbeat Q3 performance, with sales and earnings rising, driven by higher demand. Furthermore, a recent upward revision in BUD’s stock price estimate from one of the Wall Street research firms has also bolstered its growth. Anheuser-Busch InBev is also the official sponsor for Qatar’s ongoing FIFA World Cup. Given that Qatar has banned the sale of beer inside the stadiums, the company is reportedly seeking a discount from its sponsorship deal with FIFA.

But now that BUD stock has seen a 17% rise in a month will it continue its upward trajectory, or is a fall imminent? Going by historical performance, there is a high chance of an increase in BUD stock over the next month. BUD stock has seen a move of 17% or more only 35 times in the last ten years. Of those, 26 resulted in BUD stock rising over the subsequent one-month period (twenty-one trading days). This historical pattern reflects 26 out of 35, or a 74% chance of a rise in BUD stock over the coming month. See our analysis on Anheuser-Busch InBev Stock Chance of Rise for more details.

Calculation of ‘Event Probability‘ and ‘Chance of Rise‘ using the last ten years’ data

After moving 5.9% or more over five days, the stock rose on 41% of the occasions in the next five days.

After moving 8.5% or more over ten days, the stock rose in the next ten days on 51% of the occasions

After moving 17.0% or more over a twenty-one-day period, the stock rose on 74% of the occasions in the next twenty-one days.

This pattern suggests a higher chance of a rise in BUD stock over the next ten and twenty-one days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD) Stock Return (Recent) Comparison With Peers And S&P500

Five-Day Return: BUD highest at 5.9%; TAP lowest at -0.5%

Ten-Day Return: BUD highest at 8.5%; SAM lowest at 1.8%

Twenty-One Days Return: BUD highest at 17.0%; SAM lowest at 3.8%

Returns Dec 2022

MTD [1] 2022

YTD [1] 2017-22

Total [2] BUD Return 1% -1% -43% S&P 500 Return 0% -14% 82% Trefis Multi-Strategy Portfolio 1% -17% 229%

[1] Month-to-date and year-to-date as of 12/2/2022

[2] Cumulative total returns since the end of 2016

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.