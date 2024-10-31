What's Next: Exxon Mobil's Earnings Preview

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) will release its quarterly earnings report on Friday, 2024-11-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Exxon Mobil to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.96.

Anticipation surrounds Exxon Mobil's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.13, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Exxon Mobil's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.01 2.06 2.21 2.24 EPS Actual 2.14 2.06 2.48 2.27 Price Change % -0.0% -3.0% -0.0% -2.0%

Performance of Exxon Mobil Shares

Shares of Exxon Mobil were trading at $116.69 as of October 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 9.13%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Exxon Mobil

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Exxon Mobil.

The consensus rating for Exxon Mobil is Neutral, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $131.93, there's a potential 13.06% upside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Chevron, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $173.08, indicating a potential 48.32% upside. For Shell, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $84.0, indicating a potential 28.01% downside. As per analysts' assessments, TotalEnergies is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $74.5, suggesting a potential 36.16% downside. Overview of Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Chevron, Shell and TotalEnergies are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Exxon Mobil Neutral 11.38% $20.20B 3.90% Chevron Outperform 4.99% $14.70B 2.77% Shell Outperform -0.15% $11.90B 1.89% TotalEnergies Neutral -4.56% $14.09B 3.21%

Key Takeaway:

Exxon Mobil ranks first in revenue growth among its peers. It also leads in gross profit margin. However, it ranks last in return on equity.

All You Need to Know About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Key Indicators: Exxon Mobil's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Exxon Mobil's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 11.38%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 10.27%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.9%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.2%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.16.

To track all earnings releases for Exxon Mobil visit their earnings calendar on our site.

