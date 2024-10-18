What's Next: Equity Lifestyle Props's Earnings Preview

Equity Lifestyle Props (NYSE:ELS) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Equity Lifestyle Props to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72.

Equity Lifestyle Props bulls will hope to hear the company announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.01, leading to a 2.05% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Equity Lifestyle Props's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.65 0.77 EPS Actual 0.66 0.78 0.71 0.71 Price Change % -2.0% -1.0% 2.0% 4.0%

Performance of Equity Lifestyle Props Shares

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Props were trading at $70.13 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.89%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Equity Lifestyle Props

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Equity Lifestyle Props.

The consensus rating for Equity Lifestyle Props is Neutral, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $73.29 implies a potential 4.51% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for American Homes 4 Rent, with an average 1-year price target of $42.22, suggesting a potential 39.8% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Sun Communities is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $146.71, suggesting a potential 109.2% upside. Invitation Homes is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $38.4, indicating a potential 45.24% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for American Homes 4 Rent, Sun Communities and Invitation Homes are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Equity Lifestyle Props Neutral 2.65% $181.68M 5.42% American Homes 4 Rent Neutral 7.07% $241.64M 1.31% Sun Communities Neutral 1.09% $395.90M 0.75% Invitation Homes Neutral 8.84% $386.63M 0.72%

Key Takeaway:

Equity Lifestyle Props ranks middle for consensus rating among its peers. It is at the bottom for revenue growth. It is at the top for gross profit. It is at the top for return on equity.

Discovering Equity Lifestyle Props: A Closer Look

Equity Lifestyle Properties is a residential REIT that focuses on owning manufactured housing, residential vehicle communities, and marinas. The company currently has a portfolio of 452 properties across the U.S. with a higher concentration in the Sunbelt region with 38% of the company's properties located in Florida, 12% in Arizona, and 8% in California. Equity Lifestyle targets owning properties in attractive retirement destinations with over 70% of the company's properties either being age-restricted or having an average resident age over 55.

Equity Lifestyle Props: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Equity Lifestyle Props's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 2.65% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Equity Lifestyle Props's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 20.88%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 5.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Equity Lifestyle Props's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.41, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for Equity Lifestyle Props visit their earnings calendar on our site.

