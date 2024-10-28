What's Next: Enterprise Prods Partners's Earnings Preview

Enterprise Prods Partners (NYSE:EPD) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Enterprise Prods Partners will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68.

The announcement from Enterprise Prods Partners is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Historical Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.02 in the last quarter, leading to a 0.6% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Enterprise Prods Partners's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.67 0.68 0.64 EPS Actual 0.64 0.66 0.72 0.60 Price Change % -1.0% -1.0% -1.0% -0.0%

Enterprise Prods Partners Share Price Analysis

Shares of Enterprise Prods Partners were trading at $29.05 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 11.56%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Enterprise Prods Partners

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Enterprise Prods Partners.

The consensus rating for Enterprise Prods Partners is Buy, derived from 3 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $36.0 implies a potential 23.92% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Williams Companies, ONEOK and Energy Transfer, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Williams Companies is maintaining an Neutral status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $51.3, indicating a potential 76.59% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for ONEOK, with an average 1-year price target of $96.73, implying a potential 232.98% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for Energy Transfer, with an average 1-year price target of $21.0, implying a potential 27.71% downside. Insights: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Williams Companies, ONEOK and Energy Transfer, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Enterprise Prods Partners Buy 26.59% $1.72B 5.00% Williams Companies Neutral -5.92% $1.35B 3.25% ONEOK Neutral 31.14% $1.74B 4.71% Energy Transfer Buy 13.15% $3.91B 3.37%

Key Takeaway:

Enterprise Prods Partners ranks top in Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom compared to its peers.

Get to Know Enterprise Prods Partners Better

Enterprise Products Partners is a master limited partnership that transports and processes natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, refined products, and petrochemicals. It is one of the largest midstream companies, with operations servicing most producing regions in the Lower 48 states. Enterprise is particularly dominant in the NGL market and is one of the few MLPs that provide midstream services across the full hydrocarbon value chain.

Enterprise Prods Partners's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Enterprise Prods Partners's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 26.59%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 10.32%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Enterprise Prods Partners's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 5.0%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.92%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Enterprise Prods Partners's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.08, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Enterprise Prods Partners visit their earnings calendar on our site.

