What's Next: Celsius Holdings's Earnings Preview

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) will release its quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2025-05-06. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Celsius Holdings to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21.

The announcement from Celsius Holdings is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Overview of Past Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.04, leading to a 27.77% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Celsius Holdings's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.03 0.24 0.19 EPS Actual 0.14 0 0.28 0.27 Price Change % 28.000000000000004% -0.0% -2.0% 0.0%

Market Performance of Celsius Holdings's Stock

Shares of Celsius Holdings were trading at $34.46 as of May 02. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 55.58%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely a little upset going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Celsius Holdings

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Celsius Holdings.

Analysts have provided Celsius Holdings with 9 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $44.78, suggesting a potential 29.95% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Primo Brands and National Beverage, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Primo Brands, with an average 1-year price target of $42.75, suggesting a potential 24.06% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Sell trajectory for National Beverage, with an average 1-year price target of $41.0, suggesting a potential 18.98% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Primo Brands and National Beverage, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Celsius Holdings Buy -4.39% $166.67M -5.72% Primo Brands Buy 28.66% $430.10M -9.85% National Beverage Sell -1.12% $98.95M 10.43%

Key Takeaway:

Celsius Holdings ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. It is also at the bottom for Return on Equity.

All You Need to Know About Celsius Holdings

Celsius Holdings plays in the energy drink subsegment of the global nonalcoholic beverage market, with 95% of revenue concentrated in North America. Celsius' products contain natural ingredients and a metabolism-enhancing formulation, appealing to fitness and active lifestyle enthusiasts. The firm's portfolio includes its namesake Celsius Originals beverages, Celsius Essentials line (containing aminos), Celsius On-the-Go powder packets, and soon-to-be-acquired Alani Nu energy drinks and snacks portfolio. Celsius dedicates its efforts to branding and innovation, while it largely utilizes third parties for the manufacturing, packaging, and distribution of its products. In 2022, Celsius forged a 20-year distribution agreement with PepsiCo, which holds an 8.5% stake in the business.

Key Indicators: Celsius Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Celsius Holdings's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.39%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Celsius Holdings's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.09%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.72%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Celsius Holdings's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.36%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Celsius Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.05.

