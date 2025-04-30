What's Next: BJ's Restaurants's Earnings Preview

BJ's Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that BJ's Restaurants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37.

The announcement from BJ's Restaurants is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

The company's EPS beat by $0.13 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.46% increase in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at BJ's Restaurants's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.34 0.02 0.51 0.17 EPS Actual 0.47 -0.13 0.72 0.32 Price Change % 6.0% -8.0% -15.0% 6.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of BJ's Restaurants were trading at $33.21 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 0.7%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on BJ's Restaurants

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on BJ's Restaurants.

Analysts have given BJ's Restaurants a total of 3 ratings, with the consensus rating being Underperform. The average one-year price target is $38.67, indicating a potential 16.44% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and BJ's Restaurants, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for and BJ's Restaurants, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BJ's Restaurants Underperform 6.40% $52.89M -1.41%

Key Takeaway:

BJ's Restaurants ranks below average among its peers in terms of consensus rating, revenue growth, and return on equity. However, it is above average in gross profit margin.

Get to Know BJ's Restaurants Better

BJ's Restaurants Inc is involved in the business of owning and operating restaurants. The company operates in a single operating segment that is full-service company-owned restaurants. It has geographic presence only in the United States of America.

Understanding the Numbers: BJ's Restaurants's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: BJ's Restaurants's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: BJ's Restaurants's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -1.53%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): BJ's Restaurants's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -1.41%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BJ's Restaurants's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -0.51%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, BJ's Restaurants adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for BJ's Restaurants visit their earnings calendar on our site.

