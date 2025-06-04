What's Next: BitFuFu's Earnings Preview

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-06-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate BitFuFu to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06.

Investors in BitFuFu are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 0.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at BitFuFu's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate -0.03 EPS Actual 0.14 -0.03 0.01 0.23 Price Change % 0.0% 6.0% -1.0% 9.0%

Tracking BitFuFu's Stock Performance

Shares of BitFuFu were trading at $3.54 as of June 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 3.29%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on BitFuFu

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on BitFuFu.

The consensus rating for BitFuFu is Buy, based on 2 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $7.0, there's a potential 97.74% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The analysis below examines the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and i3 Verticals, three significant industry players, providing valuable insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for i3 Verticals, with an average 1-year price target of $25.0, suggesting a potential 606.21% upside.

Key Findings: Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for and i3 Verticals, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity BitFuFu Buy 11.95% $-3.90M 15.98% i3 Verticals Neutral 8.78% $40.87M -0.04%

Key Takeaway:

BitFuFu ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peers. However, it has lower Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, BitFuFu is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Get to Know BitFuFu Better

BitFuFu Inc is a digital asset mining and cloud-mining service provider that fosters a secure, compliant, and transparent blockchain infrastructure. It provides stable and intelligent digital asset mining solutions, including one-stop cloud-mining services and miner hosting services to institutional customers and individual digital assets. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the sale of cloud-mining solutions, followed by Self-mining revenue. Geographically, the company generates revenue from North America, Asia, Europe, and Others.

BitFuFu's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: BitFuFu's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 11.95%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: BitFuFu's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 22.52%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BitFuFu's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 15.98%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 6.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.22.

To track all earnings releases for BitFuFu visit their earnings calendar on our site.

