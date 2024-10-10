What's Next: Bank of New York Mellon's Earnings Preview

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-10-11. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.39.

The market awaits Bank of New York Mellon's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Earnings History Snapshot

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 0.0% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Bank of New York Mellon's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 1.43 1.19 1.13 1.15 EPS Actual 1.51 1.29 1.28 1.27 Price Change % 5.0% 1.0% 4.0% -1.0%

Tracking Bank of New York Mellon's Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon were trading at $74.02 as of October 09. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 79.31%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Bank of New York Mellon

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Bank of New York Mellon.

The consensus rating for Bank of New York Mellon is Neutral, based on 14 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $72.43, there's a potential 2.15% downside.

Understanding Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Brookfield, T. Rowe Price Gr and Blue Owl Cap, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Brookfield is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $49.96, indicating a potential 32.5% downside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for T. Rowe Price Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $110.83, indicating a potential 49.73% upside. Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Blue Owl Cap, with an average 1-year price target of $21.5, suggesting a potential 70.95% downside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Brookfield, T. Rowe Price Gr and Blue Owl Cap, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Ares Management Neutral -20.67% $718.06M 5.04% Brookfield Outperform -2.61% $3.90B 0.00% T. Rowe Price Gr Neutral 7.65% $911.50M 4.77% Blue Owl Cap Outperform 31.88% $322.75M 2.00%

Key Takeaway:

Bank of New York Mellon ranks in the middle for revenue growth among its peers. It is at the bottom for gross profit. The company is at the top for return on equity.

Get to Know Bank of New York Mellon Better

BNY Mellon is a global investment company involved in managing and servicing financial assets throughout the investment lifecycle. The bank provides financial services for institutions, corporations, and individual investors and delivers investment management and investment services in 35 countries and more than 100 markets. BNY Mellon is the largest global custody bank in the world, with $47.8 trillion in under custody or administration (as of Dec. 31, 2023), and can act as a single point of contact for clients looking to create, trade, hold, manage, service, distribute, or restructure investments. BNY Mellon's asset-management division manages about $2.0 trillion in assets.

Bank of New York Mellon's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Bank of New York Mellon's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 2.2%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank of New York Mellon's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 25.35%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.14%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank of New York Mellon's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.26%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bank of New York Mellon's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.86.

To track all earnings releases for Bank of New York Mellon visit their earnings calendar on our site.

