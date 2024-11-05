What's Next: Aspen Aerogels's Earnings Preview

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2024-11-06. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Aspen Aerogels will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.08.

Anticipation surrounds Aspen Aerogels's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Earnings Track Record

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.17, leading to a 16.0% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Aspen Aerogels's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.04 -0.11 -0.12 -0.30 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.02 -0.01 -0.19 Price Change % 16.0% 56.99999999999999% 16.0% 11.0%

Performance of Aspen Aerogels Shares

Shares of Aspen Aerogels were trading at $18.25 as of November 04. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 89.9%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Insights Shared by Analysts on Aspen Aerogels

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Aspen Aerogels.

The consensus rating for Aspen Aerogels is Buy, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $30.67, there's a potential 68.05% upside.

Comparing Ratings Among Industry Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ingevity, Valhi and Perimeter Solutions, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Ingevity is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $43.5, suggesting a potential 138.36% upside. As per analysts' assessments, Valhi is favoring an Underperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $20.0, suggesting a potential 9.59% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Perimeter Solutions, with an average 1-year price target of $14.5, indicating a potential 20.55% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ingevity, Valhi and Perimeter Solutions, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Aspen Aerogels Buy 144.55% $51.58M 3.33% Ingevity Neutral -15.49% $129.90M -42.94% Valhi Underperform 10.37% $121.30M 2.10% Perimeter Solutions Neutral 67.17% $73.27M 2.04%

Key Takeaway:

Aspen Aerogels ranks highest in Revenue Growth among its peers, showing a significant increase. In terms of Gross Profit, Aspen Aerogels is at the top with a strong performance. However, its Return on Equity is moderate compared to others. Overall, Aspen Aerogels is positioned well compared to its peers in key financial metrics.

Unveiling the Story Behind Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Inc is an aerogel technology company that designs, develops, and manufactures high-performance aerogel insulation used in the energy industrial and sustainable insulation markets. The company also conducts research and development related to aerogel technology supported by funding from several agencies of the United States of America government and other institutions in the form of research and development contracts. It is engaged in two operating segment Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier. Geographically, it operates in the U.S. and also has a presence in other International countries. It generates the majority of its revenue from the Energy Industrial segment and the United States market. Some of its products include Pyrogel XTE; Cryogel Z; Spaceloft Subsea; and others.

Key Indicators: Aspen Aerogels's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Aspen Aerogels's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 144.55% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Aspen Aerogels's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 14.28% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Aspen Aerogels's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.33%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Aspen Aerogels's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 2.33%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.29.

To track all earnings releases for Aspen Aerogels visit their earnings calendar on our site.

