What's Next: Artisan Partners Asset's Earnings Preview

Artisan Partners Asset (NYSE:APAM) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Tuesday, 2024-10-29. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect Artisan Partners Asset to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88.

Investors in Artisan Partners Asset are eagerly awaiting the company's announcement, hoping for news of surpassing estimates and positive guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that stock prices can be heavily influenced by future projections rather than just past performance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.02, leading to a 2.75% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Artisan Partners Asset's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.84 0.77 0.74 0.75 EPS Actual 0.82 0.76 0.78 0.75 Price Change % -3.0% -3.0% -1.0% 2.0%

Artisan Partners Asset Share Price Analysis

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset were trading at $43.65 as of October 25. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 34.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Artisan Partners Asset

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Artisan Partners Asset.

With 1 analyst ratings, Artisan Partners Asset has a consensus rating of Sell. The average one-year price target is $39.5, indicating a potential 9.51% downside.

Comparing Ratings with Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Federated Hermes, Victory Capital Holdings and Patria Investments, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Federated Hermes, with an average 1-year price target of $39.17, indicating a potential 10.26% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Victory Capital Holdings, with an average 1-year price target of $57.64, implying a potential 32.05% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Buy trajectory for Patria Investments, with an average 1-year price target of $14.0, indicating a potential 67.93% downside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Federated Hermes, Victory Capital Holdings and Patria Investments, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Artisan Partners Asset Sell 11.49% $124.03M 15.76% Federated Hermes Neutral 1.46% $271.83M 8.33% Victory Capital Holdings Neutral 7.54% $161.90M 6.75% Patria Investments Buy -2.85% $45.40M 0.16%

Key Takeaway:

Artisan Partners Asset ranks highest in Gross Profit and Return on Equity among its peers. It is in the middle for Revenue Growth. The company with the highest Revenue Growth has the lowest Gross Profit and Return on Equity. The company with the lowest Revenue Growth has the highest Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind Artisan Partners Asset

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is a global investment management firm providing a range of investment strategies to a diverse group of clients around the world. Each of the company's strategies is managed by one of its several investment teams. Investment management services are primarily offered to institutions through separate accounts and mutual funds. Artisan's investment offerings include several long-only, equity investment strategies across a multitude of market capitalization segments and investing styles in both the United States and international markets. In addition to its equity strategies, customers may invest in a fixed-income strategy. Strategies are often distributed to customers ranging from retail investors to institutional investors through specialized channels.

Artisan Partners Asset: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Artisan Partners Asset's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.49% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 19.25%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Artisan Partners Asset's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 15.76%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Artisan Partners Asset's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.45%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.9.

To track all earnings releases for Artisan Partners Asset visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.