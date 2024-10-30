What's Next: APi Gr's Earnings Preview

APi Gr (NYSE:APG) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Thursday, 2024-10-31. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect APi Gr to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52.

Anticipation surrounds APi Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.3% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at APi Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.47 0.33 0.43 0.45 EPS Actual 0.49 0.34 0.44 0.48 Price Change % -5.0% -1.0% 0.0% 1.0%

Analyst Insights on APi Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on APi Gr.

A total of 3 analyst ratings have been received for APi Gr, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target stands at $39.67, suggesting a potential 16.88% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Fluor, MasTec and WillScot Holdings, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Fluor is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $59.71, suggesting a potential 75.93% upside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for MasTec, with an average 1-year price target of $136.36, implying a potential 301.77% upside. WillScot Holdings is maintaining an Buy status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $47.0, indicating a potential 38.48% upside. Snapshot: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for Fluor, MasTec and WillScot Holdings are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity APi Gr Outperform -2.32% $544M 2.41% Fluor Buy 7.31% $178M 8.26% MasTec Buy 3.03% $420.64M 1.26% WillScot Holdings Buy 3.87% $327.12M -3.72%

Key Takeaway:

APi Gr ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, APi Gr is at the top among its peers.

Discovering APi Gr: A Closer Look

APi Group Corp operates in two segments: Safety Services segment includes providing safety services in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems (fire protection solutions, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning and entry systems), including design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems. These services are provided in commercial, education, healthcare, high tech, industrial, and special-hazard settings. Specialty Services segment includes providing a variety of infrastructure services and specialized industrial plant services, which include maintenance and repair of critical infrastructure such as underground electric, gas, water, sewer, and telecommunications infrastructure.

Breaking Down APi Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: APi Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -2.32%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: APi Gr's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 3.58%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.41%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): APi Gr's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.82%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: APi Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

To track all earnings releases for APi Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.