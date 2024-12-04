What's Next: America's Car-Mart's Earnings Preview

America's Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-12-05. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate America's Car-Mart to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.13.

The announcement from America's Car-Mart is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.81, leading to a 4.83% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at America's Car-Mart's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.89 -0.65 0.78 EPS Actual -0.15 0.06 -1.34 -4.30 Price Change % 5.0% -6.0% 7.000000000000001% -4.0%

Market Performance of America's Car-Mart's Stock

Shares of America's Car-Mart were trading at $45.83 as of December 03. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 25.42%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about America's Car-Mart

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on America's Car-Mart.

With 1 analyst ratings, America's Car-Mart has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $50.0, indicating a potential 9.1% upside.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings Among Peers

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and America's Car-Mart, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Insights: Peer Analysis

Within the peer analysis summary, vital metrics for and America's Car-Mart are presented, shedding light on their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity America's Car-Mart Neutral -5.19% $161.19M -0.21%

Key Takeaway:

America's Car-Mart is positioned at the bottom compared to its peers in terms of consensus rating. It ranks at the bottom for revenue growth among its peers. The company also lags behind in gross profit margin compared to its peers. Additionally, its return on equity is lower than that of its peers.

Get to Know America's Car-Mart Better

America's Car-Mart Inc is an automotive retailer in the U.S. focused exclusively on the Integrated Auto Sales and Finance segment of the used car market. The company's operations are principally conducted through its two operating subsidiaries, America's Car Mart Inc and Colonial Auto Finance. It predominantly sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for substantially all of its customers. It earns revenue from the sale of used vehicles and in the majority of the cases a related service contract and an accident protection plan product, as well as interest income and late fees from the related financing.

America's Car-Mart: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining America's Car-Mart's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -5.19% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -0.21%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: America's Car-Mart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.81.

