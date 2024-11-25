What's Next: American Woodmark's Earnings Preview

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2024-11-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that American Woodmark will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37.

The market awaits American Woodmark's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Historical Earnings Performance

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS missed by $0.51, leading to a 0.99% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at American Woodmark's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q1 2025 Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 EPS Estimate 2.40 1.78 1.29 2.08 EPS Actual 1.89 1.70 1.66 2.36 Price Change % -1.0% -4.0% 2.0% 15.0%

Stock Performance

Shares of American Woodmark were trading at $97.24 as of November 22. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 42.98%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on American Woodmark

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on American Woodmark.

With 4 analyst ratings, American Woodmark has a consensus rating of Outperform. The average one-year price target is $111.0, indicating a potential 14.15% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Quanex Building Prods, Apogee Enterprises and Janus Intl Gr, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

As per analysts' assessments, Quanex Building Prods is favoring an Buy trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $38.0, suggesting a potential 60.92% downside. The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Apogee Enterprises, with an average 1-year price target of $75.0, implying a potential 22.87% downside. The consensus among analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Janus Intl Gr, with an average 1-year price target of $10.4, indicating a potential 89.3% downside. Analysis Summary for Peers

The peer analysis summary presents essential metrics for Quanex Building Prods, Apogee Enterprises and Janus Intl Gr, unveiling their respective standings within the industry and providing valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity American Woodmark Outperform -7.85% $92.87M 3.25% Quanex Building Prods Buy -6.44% $70.90M 4.37% Apogee Enterprises Neutral -3.18% $97.32M 6.20% Janus Intl Gr Neutral -17.85% $91.20M 2.18%

Key Takeaway:

American Woodmark ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It also ranks at the bottom for Gross Profit. However, it ranks in the middle for Return on Equity.

Unveiling the Story Behind American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp manufactures and distributes cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It offers several products that fall into product lines including kitchen cabinetry, bath cabinetry, office cabinetry, home organization, and hardware. The products are sold under the brand names American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces among others.

Key Indicators: American Woodmark's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: American Woodmark's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.85%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: American Woodmark's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): American Woodmark's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.84%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, American Woodmark adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

To track all earnings releases for American Woodmark visit their earnings calendar on our site.

