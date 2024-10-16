What's Next: Alpine Income Prop Trust's Earnings Preview

Alpine Income Prop Trust (NYSE:PINE) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2024-10-17. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate Alpine Income Prop Trust to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40.

The announcement from Alpine Income Prop Trust is eagerly anticipated, with investors seeking news of surpassing estimates and favorable guidance for the next quarter.

It's worth noting for new investors that guidance can be a key determinant of stock price movements.

Earnings History Snapshot

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.04, leading to a 0.12% increase in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alpine Income Prop Trust's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.38 EPS Actual 0.43 0.41 0.37 0.37 Price Change % 0.0% 2.0% 2.0% -13.0%

Alpine Income Prop Trust Share Price Analysis

Shares of Alpine Income Prop Trust were trading at $17.25 as of October 15. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 7.19%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Perspectives on Alpine Income Prop Trust

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Alpine Income Prop Trust.

The consensus rating for Alpine Income Prop Trust is Buy, derived from 7 analyst ratings. An average one-year price target of $19.04 implies a potential 10.38% upside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of CTO Realty Growth, One Liberty Props and Gladstone Commercial, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The prevailing sentiment among analysts is an Buy trajectory for CTO Realty Growth, with an average 1-year price target of $21.25, implying a potential 23.19% upside. One Liberty Props received a Buy consensus from analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $28.0, implying a potential 62.32% upside. The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Gladstone Commercial, with an average 1-year price target of $15.0, indicating a potential 13.04% downside. Comprehensive Peer Analysis Summary

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for CTO Realty Growth, One Liberty Props and Gladstone Commercial, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alpine Income Prop Trust Buy 1.37% $9.70M 0.08% CTO Realty Growth Buy 10.74% $20.51M -0.14% One Liberty Props Buy -2.71% $17.82M 3.01% Gladstone Commercial Neutral -4.14% $29.73M -1.10%

Key Takeaway:

Alpine Income Prop Trust ranks at the top for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit among its peers. However, it ranks at the bottom for Return on Equity.

Discovering Alpine Income Prop Trust: A Closer Look

Alpine Income Property Trust Inc is a real estate company. It owns and operates a portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. The company's portfolio is comprised of single-tenant retail and office properties located in or in close proximity to MSAs, growth markets and other markets in the United States. Their portfolio consists of One thirty eight net leased properties located in Hundred and four markets in thirty five states. The majority of the firm's revenue includes rental revenue derived from the ownership and leasing of property.

Financial Insights: Alpine Income Prop Trust

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alpine Income Prop Trust showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.37% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alpine Income Prop Trust's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.77%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.08% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alpine Income Prop Trust's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Alpine Income Prop Trust's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.13.

