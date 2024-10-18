What's Next: Alexandria Real Estate's Earnings Preview

Alexandria Real Estate (NYSE:ARE) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2024-10-21. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Alexandria Real Estate will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.37.

Anticipation surrounds Alexandria Real Estate's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Performance in Previous Earnings

During the last quarter, the company reported an EPS beat by $0.02, leading to a 3.52% drop in the share price on the subsequent day.

Here's a look at Alexandria Real Estate's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 2.34 2.32 EPS Actual 2.36 2.35 2.28 2.26 Price Change % -4.0% 1.0% -4.0% 1.0%

Market Performance of Alexandria Real Estate's Stock

Shares of Alexandria Real Estate were trading at $121.25 as of October 17. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 28.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Observations about Alexandria Real Estate

For investors, grasping market sentiments and expectations in the industry is vital. This analysis explores the latest insights regarding Alexandria Real Estate.

Alexandria Real Estate has received a total of 8 ratings from analysts, with the consensus rating as Neutral. With an average one-year price target of $128.88, the consensus suggests a potential 6.29% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Ventas, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

For Ventas, analysts project an Outperform trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $65.88, indicating a potential 45.67% downside. Healthpeak Properties is maintaining an Outperform status according to analysts, with an average 1-year price target of $24.29, indicating a potential 79.97% downside. As per analysts' assessments, Omega Healthcare Invts is favoring an Neutral trajectory, with an average 1-year price target of $42.2, suggesting a potential 65.2% downside. Summary of Peers Analysis

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for Ventas, Healthpeak Properties and Omega Healthcare Invts, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Alexandria Real Estate Neutral 7.40% $549.48M 0.23% Ventas Outperform 8.55% $519.18M 0.20% Healthpeak Properties Outperform 27.31% $413.85M 1.65% Omega Healthcare Invts Neutral 1.02% $249.00M 3.15%

Key Takeaway:

Alexandria Real Estate ranks in the middle for Consensus rating. It is at the bottom for Revenue Growth and Gross Profit, but at the top for Return on Equity among its peers.

Unveiling the Story Behind Alexandria Real Estate

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged in the business of providing space for lease to life science, agtech, and technology tenants. The company has established a significant market presence in key locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle. Alexandria has a longstanding and proven track record of developing Class A properties clustered in urban life science, agtech, and technology campuses that provide tenants with highly dynamic and collaborative environments. Alexandria also provides strategic capital to transformative life science, agtech, and technology companies through venture capital platform.

Financial Insights: Alexandria Real Estate

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Alexandria Real Estate's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Alexandria Real Estate's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.6% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alexandria Real Estate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Alexandria Real Estate's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.11%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.7.

To track all earnings releases for Alexandria Real Estate visit their earnings calendar on our site.

