What's Next: Albany Intl's Earnings Preview

Albany Intl (NYSE:AIN) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Wednesday, 2025-04-30. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Albany Intl will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63.

The market awaits Albany Intl's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Past Earnings Performance

The company's EPS missed by $0.08 in the last quarter, leading to a 6.41% drop in the share price on the following day.

Here's a look at Albany Intl's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.66 0.57 0.91 0.87 EPS Actual 0.58 0.80 0.89 0.90 Price Change % -6.0% -4.0% 2.0% -10.0%

Market Performance of Albany Intl's Stock

Shares of Albany Intl were trading at $66.58 as of April 28. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 18.69%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analysts' Take on Albany Intl

Understanding market sentiments and expectations within the industry is crucial for investors. This analysis delves into the latest insights on Albany Intl.

Analysts have provided Albany Intl with 3 ratings, resulting in a consensus rating of Buy. The average one-year price target stands at $82.33, suggesting a potential 23.66% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

In this analysis, we delve into the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Enerpac Tool Group, Symbotic and Standex International, three key industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Enerpac Tool Group, with an average 1-year price target of $53.0, suggesting a potential 20.4% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for Symbotic, with an average 1-year price target of $29.14, suggesting a potential 56.23% downside.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Standex International, with an average 1-year price target of $220.8, suggesting a potential 231.63% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for Enerpac Tool Group, Symbotic and Standex International are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Albany International Buy -11.34% $90.32M 1.83% Enerpac Tool Group Outperform 5.12% $73.43M 5.20% Symbotic Neutral 35.21% $80.04M -1.77% Standex International Outperform 6.40% $71.45M 0.13%

Key Takeaway:

Albany Intl ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is at the top for Gross Profit. For Return on Equity, it is at the bottom. Overall, Albany Intl is positioned in the middle compared to its peers.

All You Need to Know About Albany Intl

Albany International Corp is principally engaged in processing textiles and materials. The company consists of two business segments, the machine clothing segment, which produces and provides custom-designed fabrics and belts for the production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries; and the Albany engineered composites segment, which offers engineered composite parts for the aerospace and defensive industries. The machine clothing segment contributes to the majority of the company's total revenue. The company has an operation and generates revenue from the United States, Switzerland, Brazil, China, Mexico, France, and other areas.

A Deep Dive into Albany Intl's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Albany Intl's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -11.34%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Albany Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.16%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albany Intl's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 1.83%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albany Intl's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.04%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.41.

To track all earnings releases for Albany Intl visit their earnings calendar on our site.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIN

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Underperform Underperform Feb 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AIN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.