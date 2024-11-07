What's Next: Air Transport Services Gr's Earnings Preview

Air Transport Services Gr (NASDAQ:ATSG) is gearing up to announce its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2024-11-08. Here's a quick overview of what investors should know before the release.

Analysts are estimating that Air Transport Services Gr will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17.

Anticipation surrounds Air Transport Services Gr's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.03, leading to a 17.35% increase in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at Air Transport Services Gr's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q4 2023 Q3 2023 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.10 0.28 0.49 EPS Actual 0.19 0.16 0.18 0.32 Price Change % 17.0% 11.0% -4.0% -23.0%

Air Transport Services Gr Share Price Analysis

Shares of Air Transport Services Gr were trading at $22.05 as of November 06. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 47.83%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are likely bullish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Insights on Air Transport Services Gr

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on Air Transport Services Gr.

With 4 analyst ratings, Air Transport Services Gr has a consensus rating of Neutral. The average one-year price target is $21.25, indicating a potential 3.63% downside.

Peer Ratings Comparison

In this comparison, we explore the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Forward Air, three prominent industry players, offering insights into their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

The consensus outlook from analysts is an Neutral trajectory for Forward Air, with an average 1-year price target of $36.0, indicating a potential 63.27% upside. Peer Metrics Summary

The peer analysis summary outlines pivotal metrics for and Forward Air, demonstrating their respective standings within the industry and offering valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity Air Transport Services Gr Neutral -7.73% $86.22M 0.52% Forward Air Neutral 1.91% $77.32M -28.80%

Key Takeaway:

Air Transport Services Gr ranks higher in Revenue Growth compared to its peer. However, it lags behind in Gross Profit and Return on Equity. Overall, it is positioned in the middle among its peers based on the provided metrics.

Delving into Air Transport Services Gr's Background

Air Transport Services Group Inc along with its subsidiaries operates within the airfreight and logistics industry. It leases aircraft and provides airline operations, ground services, aircraft modification and maintenance, and other support services mainly to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. The company has two reportable segments namely Cargo Aircraft Management and ACMI Services (Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance, and Insurance). It generates a majority of its revenue from the ACMI services segment.

Air Transport Services Gr: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Air Transport Services Gr's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.73%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Air Transport Services Gr's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.52%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Air Transport Services Gr's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.52% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Air Transport Services Gr's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.19%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Air Transport Services Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.16, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

To track all earnings releases for Air Transport Services Gr visit their earnings calendar on our site.

