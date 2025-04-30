What's Next: ACCO Brands's Earnings Preview

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) will release its quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2025-05-01. Here's a brief overview for investors ahead of the announcement.

Analysts anticipate ACCO Brands to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.04.

The market awaits ACCO Brands's announcement, with hopes high for news of surpassing estimates and providing upbeat guidance for the next quarter.

It's important for new investors to understand that guidance can be a significant driver of stock prices.

Performance in Previous Earnings

In the previous earnings release, the company missed EPS by $0.02, leading to a 17.39% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at ACCO Brands's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.41 0.23 0.31 0.02 EPS Actual 0.39 0.23 0.37 0.03 Price Change % -17.0% 7.000000000000001% -7.000000000000001% -1.0%

Performance of ACCO Brands Shares

Shares of ACCO Brands were trading at $3.92 as of April 29. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 21.85%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely upset going into this earnings release.

Analyst Opinions on ACCO Brands

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on ACCO Brands.

Analysts have given ACCO Brands a total of 1 ratings, with the consensus rating being Outperform. The average one-year price target is $7.0, indicating a potential 78.57% upside.

Comparing Ratings with Competitors

This comparison focuses on the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of Interface and MSA Safety, three major players in the industry, shedding light on their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Outperform trajectory for Interface, with an average 1-year price target of $30.0, suggesting a potential 665.31% upside.

Analysts currently favor an Neutral trajectory for MSA Safety, with an average 1-year price target of $168.0, suggesting a potential 4185.71% upside.

Overview of Peer Analysis

The peer analysis summary provides a snapshot of key metrics for Interface and MSA Safety, illuminating their respective standings within the industry. These metrics offer valuable insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity ACCO Brands Outperform -8.29% $155.50M 3.37% Interface Outperform 3.04% $122.31M 4.38% MSA Safety Neutral 0.88% $234.43M 7.88%

Key Takeaway:

ACCO Brands ranks at the bottom for Revenue Growth among its peers. It is in the middle for Gross Profit and Return on Equity.

Discovering ACCO Brands: A Closer Look

ACCO Brands Corp designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through two segments: ACCO Brands Americas, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, sheet protectors, and indexes, and punching products; computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers; e-tailers; discount, and variety chains; and warehouse clubs. It generates maximum profit from ACCO Brands America segment.

Understanding the Numbers: ACCO Brands's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Challenges: ACCO Brands's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 December, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -8.29%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: ACCO Brands's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 4.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ACCO Brands's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.37%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ACCO Brands's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

