What's More Likely for XRP in 2026: Rising to $3 or Falling to $1?

Key Points

The Clarity Act may pass this year, which would be a big milestone for the crypto industry.

If interest rates don't come down, however, XRP and other cryptocurrencies may continue to struggle.

10 stocks we like better than XRP ›

It wasn't all that long ago that it looked like XRP (CRYPTO: XRP), one of the leading cryptocurrencies in the world, might be heading for $4 and higher. After the U.S. election, when enthusiasm around crypto was high, XRP's value shot up to more than $3. Today, however, it struggles to even stay above $1.50.

Crypto reform could reenergize investors and send XRP much higher, but so far, there hasn't been a catalyst to give it a significant boost. But with the Clarity Act making progress and passing the Senate Banking Committee recently, there is some hope out there.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Down 26% this year, which is more likely: XRP soaring on positive crypto news and reaching $3 again, or its freefall continuing and it falling to $1 or lower? Here's where I see the cryptocurrency going this year.

Why the passing of the Clarity Act may not be enough for XRP to take off

If the Clarity Act passes this year, which is by no means a certainty, it'll be a great development for the broader crypto industry, as the bill will create an important framework around how cryptocurrencies should be regulated. But arguably a much more important factor is what happens with interest rates.

There's a new Fed chair with Kevin Warsh taking over from Jerome Powell, and there's plenty of doubt about what will happen with interest rates. If they end up coming down, as the president has been pushing for, that could lead to greater speculation and risk-taking in the markets. But with inflation being on the rise recently, there's the danger that an interest rate hike may be more probable. And if that happens, there may be an even sharper decline to come for XRP and other cryptocurrencies.

XRP may be destined to fall below $1 this year

I don't believe that even the passing of the Clarity Act would be enough to send XRP soaring. Crypto has been struggling this year amid challenging economic and geopolitical conditions, and with that uncertainty still weighing on the markets and not looking like it will end anytime soon, I'm inclined to believe that there's a greater probability XRP's value will decline rather than rise, and it may finish the year below $1.

If you're a believer in XRP's future and are willing to hang on, you may need to brace for more volatility ahead. If you haven't bought XRP yet but are considering doing so, the safer option may be to wait for now.

Should you buy stock in XRP right now?

Before you buy stock in XRP, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and XRP wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $481,750!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,352,457!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 990% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 206% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of May 20, 2026.

David Jagielski, CPA has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.