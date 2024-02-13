What's Missing In Apple Vision Pro? Tech YouTuber MKBHD Points Out First-Gen Headset's Limitations

On Monday, popular tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee shared another video in which he highlighted the most significant things missing from Apple Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AAPL) first-generation mixed reality headset, Vision Pro.

What Happened: Brownlee began his video by comparing the Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3, saying, "There are things that the Quest 3 does that if the Vision Pro did it, it would feel like it’s a revolutionary change to this thing."

He went on to say that while Apple Vision Pro is an "interesting" product, it doesn't do much and detailed the list of things the headset is currently missing.

Shared Experiences

Brownlee said using Apple Vision Pro can feel isolating because users are always alone within the headset even though it offers immersive experiences while doing productivity tasks or watching movies.

He gave the example of “Rec Room,” a social and interactive VR game that can be played on Quest headset, saying, “it’s just way more social and interactive and fun that way."

"Just sharing a virtual environment someone builds with anyone anywhere in the world seems like a no-brainer. Like, being able to watch a movie in a virtual movie theater with someone else who also gets a seat in that movie theater, playing an obvious multiplayer game in the same environment. Like, this stuff is pretty basic with VR," the YouTuber said.

Window Memory For Multi-Locations

Brownlee’s second limitation was the functionality of Apple Vision Pro when used in different locations, such as home and work.

He said that when transitioning between multiple spaces, opening apps in a new location causes them to disappear from the last place, requiring users to rearrange them manually upon returning.

"I wonder if you could set up like little beacons. Like, all it really probably needs is like a QR code or some visual identifier, but basically, you get home, you put the headset on, it sees the beacon, and then it goes, ‘Oh, I’m at home,' and then it puts your windows all the way up where it already knows you usually have them for work, and so you basically just kick back on the couch, put the headset on, and you don’t have to re-set up each window in all the same places you want it every single time," he said.

Hub For iPhone Notifications

The tech content creator estimated that most Vision Pro users also own an iPhone if not all of them. He said while many assume the headset would seamlessly connect to the iPhone for instant notification access, it functions as a separate device akin to a Mac or iPad.

"So, if I were to get a phone call on my iPhone, I couldn’t necessarily even see that I’m getting a phone call. There is no notification for it in the Vision Pro, and I’m gonna have to take the headset off to even see it coming and accept that phone call," he said.

The YouTuber proposed a better integration between the Vision Pro and iPhone, possibly through a notification hub for smartphone alerts on the side of the interface, allowing users to check them without removing the headset.

However, he acknowledged that Apple might not implement such integration despite its practicality.

Nearing the end of the video, Brownlee spoke about enhancing the color representation, as the displays currently cover 92% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. While this coverage is respectable for a display, it falls short compared to reference-grade displays like the Pro Display XCR, which boasts 99% coverage.

Brownlee explained that achieving 100% coverage of DCI-P3 equates to only about 50% coverage of all the colors perceivable by the human eye. "So, field of view, wider please, but also, yeah, just generally more color would be interesting."

He also suggested weight reduction and improved screen recording capabilities as possible add-on functionalities he would like to see in Apple’s second-generation headset.

Brownlee also proposed keyboard pass-through."I think it would be nice if you could also build in a feature to scan your keyboard or recognize the keyboard of your MacBook, just ’cause it’s gonna look the same every time, kind of like my hands," he said.

You can watch the complete video here:

