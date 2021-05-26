What's Making News At Nabriva Therapeutics?

(RTTNews) - Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NBRV) and its China-based partner Sinovant Sciences have reported positive topline results from a phase III bridging study of Lefamulin in Chinese adults with community acquired bacterial pneumonia.

In the study, conducted by Sinovant Sciences, Lefamulin was shown to be non-inferior to *Moxifloxacin, with 76.8% of Lefamulin-treated patients meeting the efficacy endpoint of Investigator Assessment of Clinical Response (IACR) at Test of Cure (TOC) compared to 71.4% of patients treated with Moxifloxacin.

*Moxifloxacin is often used in the empirical treatment of severe community-acquired pneumonia.

Lefamulin is approved under brand name Xenleta in the U.S. Canada, and the European Union.

Sinovant Sciences looks forward to seeking approval of Lefamulin in China as soon as possible.

Cash position:

As of March 31, 2021, Nabriva had $54.8 million in cash and cash equivalents.

NBRV has traded in a range of $1.31 to $12.00 in the last 1 year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $1.48, down 0.67%. In pre-market trading today, the stock is up 64% at $2.43.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.