What's in the Offing for Xerox (XRX) This Earnings Season?

Xerox Holdings Corporation XRX will report second-quarter 2022 results on Jul 26, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history has not been impressive. It has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of -33.16%.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.73 billion, indicating a decline of 3.7% from the year-ago actual figure. Decline in equipment sales due to continued supply chain disruptions is expected to have negatively impacted the top line in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 12 cents per share, indicating a 74.5% year-over-year decline. Incremental costs related to supply chain disruptions and investments in new business are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

