What's in the Offing for Xerox (XRX) This Earnings Season?

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX will report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 21, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other one, delivering an earnings surprise of 15.8%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.68 billion, indicating a decline of 1.6% from the year-ago actual figure. While equipment sales are expected to have been affected by continued supply chain disruptions, post-sale revenues are likely to have been negatively impacted by the delay in return of workers to office.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 13 cents per share, indicating a 40.9% year-over-year decline. Incremental costs related to supply chain disruptions are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Xerox Holdings Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Xerox Holdings Corporation price-eps-surprise | Xerox Holdings Corporation Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on their first-quarter 2022 earnings:

Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #1.

Cross Country Healthcare delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 41.5%, on average. CCRN’s shares have jumped 57.4% in the past year.

FLEETCOR Technologies FLT has an Earnings ESP of +1.35% and a Zacks Rank #2.

FLEETCOR delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.1%, on average. FLT’s shares have declined 11.1% in the past year.

Huron Consulting HURN has an Earnings ESP of +38.3% and a Zacks Rank #2.

Huron delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 13.4%, on average. HURN’s shares have declined 1.7% in the past year.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.