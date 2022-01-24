What's in the Offing for Xerox (XRX) This Earnings Season?

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s XRX will report fourth-quarter 2021 results on Jan 25, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters and missed the same in the other two, delivering an earnings surprise of 9.6%, on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Xerox’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.82 billion, indicating a decline of 5.9% from the year-ago actual figure. While equipment sales are expected to have been affected by continued supply chain disruptions, post-sale revenues are likely to have been negatively impacted as companies canceled their return-to-office plans with soaring COVID counts.

The consensus mark for earnings stands at 28 cents, indicating a 51.7% year-over-year decline. Incremental costs related to supply chain disruption, lower FUJIFILM Business Innovation royalty revenues and lower government subsidies are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Xerox this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Xerox has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

