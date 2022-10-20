What's in the Offing for Waste Management's (WM) Q3 Earnings?

Waste Management, Inc. WM is scheduled to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 26, before the opening bell.

Let’s check out the expectations in detail:

Q3 Expectations

Favorable impacts of organic revenue growth from the collection and disposal business, disciplined pricing programs, volume expansion and sustainability contributions are likely to have boosted Waste Management’s third-quarter 2022 revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $5.04 billion, indicating growth of 8.1% from the year-ago quarter's reported figure.

Operational efficiency is likely to have boosted WM’s bottom line, the consensus estimate for which is pegged at $1.50 per share, implying growth of 19.1% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Waste Management this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not the case here as you see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Waste Management has an Earnings ESP of -1.51% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Zacks Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Gartner, Inc. IT has an Earnings ESP of +1.89% and a Zacks Rank #3.

IT has an expected revenue growth rate of 13.7% and 10.3% for the current and next year, respectively. Gartner has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 25.3%, on average.

Trane Technologies plc TT has an Earnings ESP of +2.09% and a Zacks Rank of 3.

Trane Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 16.3% for the current year. TT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.9%, on average.

Riot Blockchain RIOT has an Earnings ESP of +125.49% and is Zacks #3 Ranked.

Riot has an expected revenue growth rate of 41.2% for the current year and 69.1% for next year.

