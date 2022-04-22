What's in the Offing for Wabtec (WAB) This Earnings Season?

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, operating as Wabtec Corp. WAB, is scheduled to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27, before market open.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Wabtech’s first-quarter earnings has risen negligibly to $1.14 in the past 60 days.

Let’s see how things are shaping up for Wabtec this earnings season.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation price-eps-surprise | Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation Quote

Factors to Note

Wabtec is gradually recovering from the coronavirus-induced slump, thanks to improving freight market conditions in the United States. Akin to fourth-quarter 2021, the Freight segment is likely to have benefited from higher demand for Services and upbeat components sales along with the acquisition of Nordco.

However, WAB’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been hurt by an increasing capex. Also, the anticipated surge in operating expenses due to rising selling, general and administrative expenses is expected to have hurt WAB’s financials.

Supply-chain disruptions (higher commodity costs and shortages of component, chip and labor) might have also dampened Wabtec’s first-quarter 2022 performance.

What Does the Zacks Model Say?

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for Wabtec this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of beating estimates, which is not the case here. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Earnings ESP: Wabtec has an Earnings ESP of -0.44%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Wabtec carries a Zacks Rank #3, currently.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

Wabtec's earnings (excluding 16 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.18 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.17. The bottom line improved 20.41% year over year, driven by 2.44% higher revenues to $2,073 million despite supply-chain disruptions. The top line, however, fell short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,180.3 million with supply-chain issues hurting total sales by 3-4%.

Stocks to Consider

Investors interested in the broader Transportation sector can consider stocks like United Parcel Service UPS, Southwest Airlines LUV and Ryder System, Inc. R, as these stocks possess the right combination of elements to beat estimates this reporting cycle.

UPS has an Earnings ESP of +1.92% and is a Zacks #3 Ranked stock at present. UPS will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26.

Strong package delivery demand is expected to have aided UPS’ first-quarter 2022 performance. Higher revenue per piece is likely to get reflected in U.S. Domestic Package revenues.

Southwest Airlines has an Earnings ESP of +28.09% and is currently a #3 Ranked player. LUV will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28.

Southwest Airlines expects first-quarter 2022 operating revenues to decline 8-10% from the first-quarter 2019 level. LUV expects to incur a loss in the period.

Ryder has an Earnings ESP of +5.04% and is currently a #2 Ranked player. R will release first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.

New business, favorable pricing and higher volumes might have aided Ryder’s first-quarter 2022 performance.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.



