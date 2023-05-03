What's in the Offing for Vertex Energy (VTNR) in Q1 Earnings?

Vertex Energy VTNR is scheduled to release first-quarter 2023 earnings numbers on May 9.

The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 6.9%, on average.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for Vertex Energy this earnings season.

Factors to Note

Vertex Energy’s first-quarter performance is expected to have benefited from smooth running of operations and attractive product yields at the Mobile refining facility (acquired in April 2022). Strong throughput volumes are likely to have driven the Mobile refinery operations in the to-be-reported quarter. The company expects the segment’s throughput volumes to be between 69,000 and 72,000 barrels per day in the first quarter.



Strong utilization at the Marrero and Columbus refineries is expected to have aided the Black Oil & Recovery segment’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Continued strength in global refined product demand, reduced capacity in global refining throughput and sub-par levels of domestic inventories of refined products, including gasoline and distillate, are expected to have supported margins in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Vertex Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as elaborated below.



Earnings ESP: Vertex Energy has an Earnings ESP of +29.73% as the Most Accurate Estimate is pegged at 24 cents, higher than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: Vertex Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Highlights of Q4 Earnings

In the fourth quarter of 2022, VTNR’s earnings of 56 cents per share jumped more than 200% year over year. Results benefited from continued safe operation of the Mobile refinery with higher throughput and capture rate.

Other Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies within the broader Industrial Products sector that you may want to consider, as according to our model, these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this reporting cycle.



Johnson Controls International JCI has an Earnings ESP of +1.02% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is slated to release second-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) results on May 5. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Johnson Controls’ second-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings has remained steady in the past 60 days. The company pulled off a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 0.7%, on average.



Parker-Hannifin PH has an Earnings ESP of +2.43% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to release third-quarter fiscal 2023 (ended Mar 31, 2023) earnings numbers on May 4.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Parker-Hannifin’s fiscal third-quarter earnings has been revised upward by 1% in the past 60 days. The company delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 9.1%, on average.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

