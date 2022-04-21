What's in the Offing for Valero Energy's (VLO) Q1 Earnings?

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 26, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading refiner reported earnings of $2.47 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.79 per share due to increased refinery throughput volumes and a higher refining margin.

In the trailing four quarters, Valero Energy beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line, delivering an earnings surprise of 75.7%, on average. This is depicted in the graph below:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to the announcement.

Estimate Trend

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings per share of $1.61 has witnessed three upward and two downward movements in the past 30 days. The consensus estimate suggests a year-over-year increase of 193%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the to-be-reported quarter’s revenues of $30.1 billion indicates a 44.8% improvement from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

In the March quarter, demand for refined petroleum products improved drastically since economies have opened up. This is likely to have favored Valero Energy since the company has ownership interests in 15 petroleum refineries situated in the United States, Canada and the U.K. It is to be noted that the combined throughput capacity of the refineries is 3.2 million barrels per day.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VLO’s refining margin per barrel of throughput is pegged at $10.88, suggesting an improvement from $6.68 in the year-ago quarter.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Valero Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy), or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat.

Earnings ESP: Valero Energy has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Valero Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies from the Energy space that you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in the upcoming quarterly reports:

Matador Resources Company MTDR has an Earnings ESP of +2.75% and is a Zacks #1 Ranked player at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Matador is scheduled to release first-quarter results on Apr 26. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Matador’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.97 per share, suggesting an increase of 177.5% from the prior-year reported figure.

EOG Resources EOG has an Earnings ESP of +5.80% and is a Zacks #2 Ranked player at present.

EOG Resources is scheduled to release first-quarter results on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EOG’s quarterly earnings is pegged at $3.23 per share, suggesting an increase of 99.4% from the prior-year figure.

ConocoPhillips COP has an Earnings ESP of +11.44% and flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

ConocoPhillips is scheduled to release first-quarter earnings on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for COP’s earnings is pegged at $2.93 per share, suggesting a massive increase from the prior-year reported figure.

