What's in the Offing for Valero Energy (VLO) in Q4 Earnings?

Valero Energy Corporation VLO is set to report fourth-quarter 2023 results on Jan 25, before the opening bell.

In the last reported quarter, the leading refiner beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line on increased refining throughput volumes and a decline in total costs of sales. Valero Energy surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 8.9%, as shown in the chart below.

Trend in Estimate Revision

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings per share of $3.08 has witnessed four downward revisions in the past 30 days. The estimated figure suggests a decline of 63.6% from the prior-year reported number.

The consensus estimate for fourth-quarter revenues of $37.1 billion indicates an 11.1% decline from the year-ago reported figure.

Factors to Consider

With refining contributing the most among all operating segments of Valero, which is one of the largest refiners in North America, lower gasoline prices are likely to have hurt the company’s fourth-quarter profit. We expects its throughput volumes from Mid-Continent, North Atlantic and West Coast to decline in the December quarter.

Our model predicts throughput volumes from Mid-Continent and North Atlantic at 461.9 thousand barrels per day and 481.8 thousand barrels per day, respectively, both implying a year-over-year decline.

Earnings Whispers

Our proven model does not indicate an earnings beat for Valero Energy this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below.

Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is -1.63%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Valero Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks to Consider

Here are two firms that you may want to consider, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming quarterly report:

CNX Resources CNX presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.25% and a Zacks Rank #3.

CNX Resources is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Jan 25. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CNX’s earnings is pegged at 29 cents per share, suggesting an 82.3% decline from the prior-year reported figure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Exxon Mobil Corporation XOM currently has an Earnings ESP of +0.48% and a Zacks Rank #3.

ExxonMobil is scheduled to release fourth-quarter earnings on Feb 2. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XOM’s earnings is pegged at $2.22 per share.

