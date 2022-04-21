What's in the Offing for Tyler (TYL) This Earnings Season?

Tyler Technologies TYL is set to report first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 27.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.77 per share, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 23.8%. Further, the consensus mark for revenues stands at $435.3 million, calling for a 47.7% increase from the year-ago quarter.

In the trailing four quarters, Tyler’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and missed the same on the other, the average surprise being 9%.

In the last reported quarter, TYL’s non-GAAP earnings of $1.75 per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. Moreover, revenues of $434.2 million beat the consensus mark of $432.2 million.

Let’s see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors at Play

Tyler’s first-quarter performance is likely to have benefited from the public sector’s ongoing transition from the on-premise and outdated systems to scalable cloud-based systems. It has been continuously advancing its core software applications and expanding the complementary product and service portfolios to fulfill the changing needs of customers and respond to technological advancements.

The COVID-19 outbreak disrupted almost every area of the federal government through mandated shutdowns, which led to the growing demand for contactless, digital interaction and transactions with the government among citizens and businesses. With markets rebounding to pre-pandemic levels as evident from an upsurge in market trends, the high-level areas in state governments are focusing on transforming their operations digitally. This trend is likely to have aided Tyler’s quarterly results during the quarter under review.

Tyler’s first-quarter performance is likely to have been positively impacted by big-value deals in public safety. In addition, the company’s closed acquisitions over the past 12 months are anticipated to have brought incremental revenues during the quarter under review.

In February this year, Tyler acquired US eDirect, a provider of technology solutions for campground and outdoor recreation management. The acquisition enhanced TYL’s outdoor solution portfolio and is believed to allow the company to offer an extensive all-in-one outdoor recreation management solution. Additionally, the transaction will expand the company’s global footprint.

In September 2021, Tyler acquired Arx to integrate Arx under its Public Safety Division. In the same month, it completed the acquisition of VendEngine for $84 million in cash. VendEngine focuses on providing cloud-based software for correctional facilities. The company offers financial management applications and communication platforms that are used by the inmates of jails and prisons.

In April 2021, Tyler completed the acquisition of NIC Inc. to bank on the pandemic-induced shift to online services and electronic payments by governments. In the same month, Tyler purchased the cloud-based school scheduling platform, ReadySub, to expand and strengthen its school portfolio.

However, the ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical issues might have disrupted the company’s business during the period in discussion. Delays in procurement processes and lengthening sales cycles as public sector entities are now more focused on pandemic-related issues might have hurt its revenues in the quarter under review.

Apart from this, higher employee healthcare expenses are expected to have clipped TYL’s operating margins during the quarter to be reported.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tyler this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. However, that’s not the case here.

Tyler currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks With the Favorable Combination

Per our model, Apple AAPL, Qualcomm QCOM and Fortive FTV have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.

Apple is slated to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 28. The company carries a Zacks Rank #2 and has an Earnings ESP of +1.78% at present. Apple’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate thrice in the preceding four quarters while meeting the same on one occasion, the average surprise being 20.3%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is pegged at $1.43 per share, suggesting a year-over-year improvement of 2.1%. AAPL’s quarterly revenues are estimated to increase 5.4% year over year to $94.4 billion.

Qualcomm carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.15%. The company is scheduled to report second-quarter fiscal 2022 results on Apr 27. Qualcomm’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 12.2%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for QCOM’s second-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.91 per share, indicating a year-over-year decline of 53.2%. The consensus mark for revenues stands at $10.58 billion, suggesting a year-over-year increase of 33.3%.

Fortive currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 and has an Earnings ESP of +0.30%. The company is slated to report its first-quarter 2022 results on Apr 28. Fortive’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the preceding four quarters, the average surprise being 4%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fortive’s first-quarter earnings stands at 68 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 7.9%. FTV is estimated to report revenues of $1.35 billion, which suggests growth of 7.1% from the year-ago quarter.

