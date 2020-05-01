What's in the Offing for Two Harbors (TWO) in Q1 Earnings?

Two Harbors Investment Corp. TWO is slated to report first-quarter 2020 results on May 6, after market close. The company’s results will likely reflect year-over-year declines in its revenues and core earnings per share (EPS).

In the last reported quarter, this hybrid mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) posted core EPS of 25 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 40 cents.

Over the trailing four quarters, the company missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate on three occasions and beat in the other, the negative surprise being 18.97%, on average. The graph below depicts this surprise history:

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider

The liquidity-driven market distress, triggered by the ongoing coronavirus crisis, resulted in significant dislocations in the mortgage and credit markets. Specifically, as the economic impact of the pandemic became clear, cash preservations and concerns over the failure of meeting mortgage payments resulted in a risk-off approach by investors, who started indiscriminately shedding risky assets. With investors fleeing from residential and commercial debt, the mortgage market also felt the brunt of the selloff. This resulted in pricing pressures on mortgage backed securities (MBS). As prices of the securities declined, mREITs — which hold the securities — experienced a fall in book values. Impacts of these are expected to get reflected in the company’s quarterly results.

Additionally, with several uncertainties in the credit markets, credit-sensitive assets and non-Agency MBS (not backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) were severely impacted, driving margin calls from repo lenders. To meet the margin calls and de-lever portfolios, mREITs are expected to have resorted to asset sales at lower valuations.

In light of such unprecedented conditions, during the first quarter, asset spreads in Two Harbors’ Agency residential MBS (RMBS) and legacy non-Agency RMBS witnessed material widening, and received margin calls. Hence, on Mar 25, the company sold a substantial portion of its non-agency RMBS portfolio, thereby eliminating further outsized margin call exposure on the assets.

As of the same date, the company’s portfolio consisted of $20 million worth Agency MBS and mortgage servicing rights (MSR) grouped under its rates strategy. Further, the company announced a 55% decline in its book value from the start of the quarter till Mar 25. This is expected to have resulted from declining price premiums in its specified pools, lower MBS valuations, and significant losses from its derivatives and hedging instruments.

Also, the company suspended its first-quarter 2020 common stock and preferred stock dividends to maintain portfolio liquidity.

As the servicer of record for the MSR assets in its portfolio, the company has likely faced headwinds on the servicing advances front. Given the mortgage forbearance allowance options in the CARES Act, mortgage servicers are under compulsion to pay advances to bond holders to cover delinquent mortgage payments. Hence, Two Harbors has likely faced material servicing advance obligations, with an expected increase in delinquencies.

Given these concerns, the company’s revenues are expected to have declined year over year. In fact, for first-quarter 2020, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its revenues is pinned at $39.3 million and suggests a 52% year-over-year slump.

Lastly, prior to the first-quarter earnings release, the company has been witnessing downward estimate revisions. As such, the Zacks Consensus Estimate of EPS for the quarter to be reported has moved nearly 21% downward to 34 cents over the past month, reflecting analysts’ bearish sentiments. Also, it suggests a year-over-year decline of 30.6%.

